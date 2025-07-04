The Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds is a cool-looking outfit for players who want a clean, casual style without compromising on defense. It was added with the game's first Title Update and is based on the clothes worn by NPCs in the Grand Hub. While it’s not the most powerful gear, it’s a good choice if you are looking for better defense or simply want your hunter to look neat.

Ad

This guide will walk you through how to get the Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to unlock the Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds

To unlock the Clerk armor set at the Smithy, you must first complete at least one Rathian Arena quest. This triggers the Clerk set to appear in the crafting menu. Once it’s visible, you’ll need to collect a mix of Arena monster coins and standard monster drops from hunts.

Ad

Trending

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Complete a Rathian Arena quest to unlock the Clerk armor set at the Smithy (Image via Capcom)

Arena quests are where you’ll get a lot of coins — each monster has a corresponding coin, like Chata Coin or Rathian Coin. You’ll also need Pinnacle Coins, which drop randomly from all Arena monsters and are earned faster by completing hunts quickly. Keep in mind that Arena quests don’t give regular monster materials, so you’ll need to go on regular hunts or visit the Wounded Hollow for items like Rathalos Scales +, Blangonga Pelts, Gravios Carapaces, and Doshaguma Hides.

Ad

Clerk armor set crafting materials

Armor set Requirements Clerk Visor Alpha 2 Doshaguma hide

2 Rathian coin

1 Pinnacle coin

1 Chata coin Clerk Suit Alpha 2 Gravios carapace

1 Chata coin

1 Pinnacle coin

2 Rathian coin

Clerk Vambraces Alpha 2 Blangonga pelt

2 Rathian coin

1 Pinnacle coin

1 Chata coin Clerk Belt Alpha 2 Guardian Fulgur pelt

1 Pinnacle coin

1 Chata coin

2 Rathian coin Clerk Shoes Alpha 2 Rathalos scale +

1 Pinnacle coin

2 Rathian coin

1 Chata coin

Ad

The Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds is easy to craft, looks great, and packs just enough defense to hold its own. If you're grinding Arena quests anyway, it’s a stylish reward worth picking up.

Also read: How to get Tempered Mizutsune Investigation in MH Wilds

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.