The Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds is a cool-looking outfit for players who want a clean, casual style without compromising on defense. It was added with the game's first Title Update and is based on the clothes worn by NPCs in the Grand Hub. While it’s not the most powerful gear, it’s a good choice if you are looking for better defense or simply want your hunter to look neat.
This guide will walk you through how to get the Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to unlock the Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds
To unlock the Clerk armor set at the Smithy, you must first complete at least one Rathian Arena quest. This triggers the Clerk set to appear in the crafting menu. Once it’s visible, you’ll need to collect a mix of Arena monster coins and standard monster drops from hunts.
Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!
Arena quests are where you’ll get a lot of coins — each monster has a corresponding coin, like Chata Coin or Rathian Coin. You’ll also need Pinnacle Coins, which drop randomly from all Arena monsters and are earned faster by completing hunts quickly. Keep in mind that Arena quests don’t give regular monster materials, so you’ll need to go on regular hunts or visit the Wounded Hollow for items like Rathalos Scales +, Blangonga Pelts, Gravios Carapaces, and Doshaguma Hides.
Clerk armor set crafting materials
The Clerk armor set in Monster Hunter Wilds is easy to craft, looks great, and packs just enough defense to hold its own. If you're grinding Arena quests anyway, it’s a stylish reward worth picking up.
