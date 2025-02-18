How to get custom colors on crosshairs in Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, you can customize the crosshair color by going to the in-game Settings. This simple option lets you choose any color for your reticle. The setting may prove to be incredibly helpful for those who are not satisfied with the default color selection. Furthermore, it can also help improve your aim and visibility in the game.

This article will go over some simple steps you need to follow to change your crosshair to a custom color in Marvel Rivals.

Steps to get a custom color on crosshairs in Marvel Rivals

As mentioned earlier, you can change the color of your crosshair and also customize it through the settings menu. Here are some steps you can follow:

Go to the Settings menu to change your crosshair (Image via NetEase Games)

Launch Marvel Rivals and login if necessary.

Once you arrive at the Home Screen, go to the Settings menu.

Next, go to the Controller or Keyboard option, depending on your input method.

From this menu, select the Combat option.

Doing so will take you to the sub-menu, where you can find the Reticle settings under the HUD section.

Pick the 'Advanced' option.

Scroll down, and at the bottom of this menu, you will see the 'Color' settings. It may show you the current chosen color of your crosshair. By default, it is white.

Click on this section, and a drop-down list will appear. It will provide you with a list of colors you can choose from. However, to customize your color, scroll down to the Custom option.

Click on the Custom option, and the game will show you adjustable RGB values.

Adjust these values until you get the exact color you desire on your crosshair.

Once you're finished, click on 'Save' to save your settings or 'Save As New' to save a separate profile for this particular crosshair.

These are the steps you can follow to get yourself a custom color reticle in the game. Overall, custom colors can be rather helpful and help some individuals see just a little bit better.

In the Reticle settings, you can also change the size and shape of the crosshair to suit your taste. While some players enjoy the default circular reticle, others often opt for a crosshair style similar to those in CS:GO.

