D.Va's All-Star skin in Overwatch 2 Stadium was introduced in Season 18, on August 26, 2025. It's one of the new hero skin rewards in Stadium alongside the ones for Reinhardt, Ana, and May. All the skins can be obtained by reaching a certain skill group in the Stadium mode. You can simply climb up the ranks and unlock these skins for free.

This article will detail how you can get D.Va's All-Star skin in Overwatch 2 by playing the Stadium mode.

How to get D.Va's All-Star skin in Overwatch 2 Stadium explained

All Stadium skins in Overwatch 2 Season 18 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To get D.Va's All-Star skin in Overwatch 2, you must reach the All-Star League rank in Stadium Season 18. It is the mode's second-highest rank, with Legend League being the highest.

To reach All-Star League, you must play the game mode and advance in terms of rank progression, winning enough Stadium points. You can climb the ranks with any role or hero, so it's not necessary to play a particular role to attain the skin.

Stadium points are Elo ratings awarded to players after each match based on their current and predicted league position. Losing a close match also results in Stadium points for each round won. However, this stops at the All-Star and Legend Leagues.

Getting D.Va's All-Star skin in Overwatch 2 can be quite challenging, but players can still collect three more skins by finishing specific league-based challenges

Getting other hero skins in Stadium mode

Overwatch 2 leagues explained (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned earlier, players can also collect three other hero skins. These can be won by reaching the Elite League in Stadium mode. This is the fourth-highest league in the game mode, and it's relatively easier to rank up to it as compared to the All-Star League.

The Elite skins include Reinhardt, Ana, and Mei. To get the Reinhardt skin, you must reach the Elite League playing the Tank role in Stadium. Similarly, to get the skins for Ana and Mei, you reach the same tier by playing Support and Damage roles, respectively.

These skins will likely remain available for the entirety of this competitive season, and once it ends, new challenges and rewards may be introduced in the game.

