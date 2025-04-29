How to get Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar for free

The Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar is a free animated cosmetic reward released to celebrate the launch of FragPunk Season 2: Wild Dawn. This new season introduces a ton of exciting content, including fresh game modes, over 70 Shard Cards, and a Lancer named Dex. The new free Avatar gives players a fun way to show their love for the game on their Discord profile.
On that note, here's how to unlock the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar for free.
How to claim the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar
The FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar features the new Chapter 2 Lancer's pet. The design features an adorable dragon-like creature playing with what appears to be some sort of energy beam. The energy beam activates and moves rapidly when you're speaking on Discord.
To unlock it, you must complete a short in-game quest using Discord. Here's how to activate it:
- Open the Discord app on your PC or console.
- Go to User Settings by clicking on the gear icon on the bottom left.
- Scroll down to the Gift Inventory button and click View Quests.
- Look for the FragPunk quest and click Accept Quest.
- Choose your gaming platform (PC or console) and proceed.
Once you’ve accepted the quest, you simply have to play FragPunk for 15 minutes while Discord is running. There are no restrictions on game modes, and you can even play solo or in practice mode. Do note that both Discord and the game must be running together on the same platform, or the playtime will not be counted. You can only select the quest on one platform at a time.
Once the quest is completed, the FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar will be added to your Discord inventory immediately. You can equip it by simply going to the Gift Inventory and clicking on the Claimed Quests option.
The quest is available only for a limited time, starting on April 29, 2025, at 11 am PT and ending on May 6, 2025, at 4:59 pm PT, after which it will most likely never return. Moreover, the item is not permanent and will stay in your Discord inventory for 60 days from the day you claim it.
That's everything you need to know about the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar. Keep checking your Discord's Gift Inventory section for more rewards from other games.
