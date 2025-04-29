How to get Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar for free

The Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar is a free animated cosmetic reward released to celebrate the launch of FragPunk Season 2: Wild Dawn. This new season introduces a ton of exciting content, including fresh game modes, over 70 Shard Cards, and a Lancer named Dex. The new free Avatar gives players a fun way to show their love for the game on their Discord profile.

Ad

On that note, here's how to unlock the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar for free.

How to claim the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar

The FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar features the new Chapter 2 Lancer's pet. The design features an adorable dragon-like creature playing with what appears to be some sort of energy beam. The energy beam activates and moves rapidly when you're speaking on Discord.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

To unlock it, you must complete a short in-game quest using Discord. Here's how to activate it:

Open the Discord app on your PC or console.

app on your PC or console. Go to User Settings by clicking on the gear icon on the bottom left.

by clicking on the gear icon on the bottom left. Scroll down to the Gift Inventory button and click View Quests .

button and click . Look for the FragPunk quest and click Accept Quest .

quest and click . Choose your gaming platform (PC or console) and proceed.

Once you’ve accepted the quest, you simply have to play FragPunk for 15 minutes while Discord is running. There are no restrictions on game modes, and you can even play solo or in practice mode. Do note that both Discord and the game must be running together on the same platform, or the playtime will not be counted. You can only select the quest on one platform at a time.

Ad

Once the quest is completed, the FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar will be added to your Discord inventory immediately. You can equip it by simply going to the Gift Inventory and clicking on the Claimed Quests option.

The quest is available only for a limited time, starting on April 29, 2025, at 11 am PT and ending on May 6, 2025, at 4:59 pm PT, after which it will most likely never return. Moreover, the item is not permanent and will stay in your Discord inventory for 60 days from the day you claim it.

Ad

That's everything you need to know about the Discord x FragPunk Friend of Dex Avatar. Keep checking your Discord's Gift Inventory section for more rewards from other games.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.