FragPunk console release date announced with full crossplay support

The highly anticipated console version of FragPunk finally has an official release date. The game is set to launch on April 29, 2025, for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. After a long wait, console players can now join the action alongside the PC community. Not only this, but the console version will come with full crossplay and cross-progression support.

Ad

This news has brought a lot of excitement to fans who have been waiting patiently. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about FragPunk’s upcoming console release.

FragPunk is launching on consoles on April 29

FragPunk was originally supposed to be released on all platforms on March 6, 2025. However, just one day before launch, the console version was delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. This sudden postponement led to heavy backlash from the community, as they believed the news could've been given way before the release date.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite all the controversy on launch, the PC release received quite a positive reception from the players. The game quickly claimed the Steam Charts on release and peaked at over 100,000 concurrent players within a few days of the game's release. According to data from Gamalytic, a third-party game statistics website, the game currently has over 3 million registered players.

To make up for the delay, the developers have announced that console players will receive numerous gifts upon launch. While the exact details of these gifts haven’t been revealed yet, it’s a nice gesture to thank the fans for their patience.

Ad

The official announcement on X also confirmed that more information about crossplay and cross-progression will be shared ahead of the launch. It was also noted that the controller experience will be fully optimized, and an enhanced aim assist system will be included to ensure smooth gameplay for console users.

That's everything we know about the console launch of FragPunk so far. For more information, players are advised to keep checking the game's official social media channels actively.

Ad

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.