FragPunk Chapter 2: Everything we know

FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn's early access has been officially announced through the game's X account, and the fans are quite hyped up. The trailer showcases a ton of new content, from wild Shard Cards to fresh game modes. The game's launch was quite successful, peaking at over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam shortly after release. Now, not only is Chapter 2 arriving soon, but FragPunk is also set to make its console debut around the same time.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we learned from the FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn early access preview.

FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn: New Shard Cards, Lancer, and more

The early access for Wild Dawn officially begins on April 25, 2025, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest updates for FragPunk. Players can expect numerous new game modes, cards, and cosmetics. Additionally, the long-awaited console release is finally happening during Chapter 2. Starting April 29, 2025, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S users can play the game as well as get a chance to unlock multiple free rewards.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here’s a breakdown of everything shown in the Chapter 2 preview trailer.

Shard Cards

Shard Cards are a core feature of FragPunk, letting players modify the battlefield in unique and chaotic ways. The FragPunk Chapter 2 trailer revealed several new entertaining cards:

Archer: Transforms your entire team into magical archers.

Transforms your entire team into magical archers. Feral Hogs : A red hog follows you and can knock down or disarm enemies.

: A red hog follows you and can knock down or disarm enemies. Everybody Dance Now: Sends out a wave of sound that forces enemies to dance.

Ad

These are just a few of the new additions. The developers confirmed that over 70 new Shard Cards will be added gradually throughout Chapter 2, giving players more unique ways to make the matches challenging.

Game modes

The Wild Dawn also brings new limited-time and core game modes. While not much was shown about the actual gameplay of these modes, the names were revealed:

Chaos Clash (Limited-time mode)

(Limited-time mode) Blitz Ballet (Limited-time mode)

(Limited-time mode) Headshot Only

Classic Clash

Ad

Each mode is expected to introduce unique rulesets or challenges that offer a new experience outside standard FragPunk modes.

Other additions

At the end of the trailer, players got a brief tease of an upcoming new Lancer, possibly named Dex, as teased in another post. The short clip shows the mysterious character floating mid-air with a glowing purple aura.

A brand-new map, Kepler Station: Aesir, was also teased. The map design appears clustered, with many corners, encouraging close-range combat, and fast-paced encounters. Lastly, several Battle Pass skins were shown briefly, and the end date for FragPunk Chapter 2 was confirmed as June 25, 2025.

Ad

That's everything we know about FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn so far. For more information, players should wait for the official blog on the game's website.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.