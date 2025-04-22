FragPunk Chapter 2: Everything we know

FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn's early access has been officially announced through the game's X account, and the fans are quite hyped up. The trailer showcases a ton of new content, from wild Shard Cards to fresh game modes. The game's launch was quite successful, peaking at over 100,000 concurrent players on Steam shortly after release. Now, not only is Chapter 2 arriving soon, but FragPunk is also set to make its console debut around the same time.
On that note, here’s everything we learned from the FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn early access preview.
FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn: New Shard Cards, Lancer, and more
The early access for Wild Dawn officially begins on April 25, 2025, and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest updates for FragPunk. Players can expect numerous new game modes, cards, and cosmetics. Additionally, the long-awaited console release is finally happening during Chapter 2. Starting April 29, 2025, PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S users can play the game as well as get a chance to unlock multiple free rewards.
Here’s a breakdown of everything shown in the Chapter 2 preview trailer.
Shard Cards
Shard Cards are a core feature of FragPunk, letting players modify the battlefield in unique and chaotic ways. The FragPunk Chapter 2 trailer revealed several new entertaining cards:
- Archer: Transforms your entire team into magical archers.
- Feral Hogs: A red hog follows you and can knock down or disarm enemies.
- Everybody Dance Now: Sends out a wave of sound that forces enemies to dance.
These are just a few of the new additions. The developers confirmed that over 70 new Shard Cards will be added gradually throughout Chapter 2, giving players more unique ways to make the matches challenging.
Game modes
The Wild Dawn also brings new limited-time and core game modes. While not much was shown about the actual gameplay of these modes, the names were revealed:
- Chaos Clash (Limited-time mode)
- Blitz Ballet (Limited-time mode)
- Headshot Only
- Classic Clash
Each mode is expected to introduce unique rulesets or challenges that offer a new experience outside standard FragPunk modes.
Other additions
At the end of the trailer, players got a brief tease of an upcoming new Lancer, possibly named Dex, as teased in another post. The short clip shows the mysterious character floating mid-air with a glowing purple aura.
A brand-new map, Kepler Station: Aesir, was also teased. The map design appears clustered, with many corners, encouraging close-range combat, and fast-paced encounters. Lastly, several Battle Pass skins were shown briefly, and the end date for FragPunk Chapter 2 was confirmed as June 25, 2025.
That's everything we know about FragPunk Chapter 2 Wild Dawn so far. For more information, players should wait for the official blog on the game's website.
