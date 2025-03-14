FragPunk "stuck on verification" error: Possible fixes and reasons

Understanding how to resolve the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error is crucial for an uninterrupted gaming experience. This issue prevents players from accessing the FPS title as they remain stuck on the loading screen. This issue usually occurs when the client is unable to verify game files. However, the exact reason for this error is unknown.

This article looks at the possible fixes for the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error.

Note: The fixes discussed herein are simple workarounds and not official solutions, so they may not work for every individual.

Possible reasons for FragPunk "stuck on verification" error

The actual reason for the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error is unclear. However, it could stem from corrupted files, a bad connection or interruptions from the system's antivirus. The error could exist on the client side or the server side, which is usually the case with similar issues.

Potential fixes for FragPunk "stuck on verification" error

Here are some of the fixes that players could try to fix to solve the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error:

1) Restart the game

This step appears basic, but could fix most complex issues in the game. Try restarting the game by closing the application completely. If the issue persists, try restarting your computer to see if that resolves the problem.

2) Update graphics drivers

Updating drivers in Windows (Image via Sportskeeda)

To resolve the FragPunk "stuck on verification" issue, try the following straightforward solution. First, access the Device Manager to check the version of your drivers. Verify that they are up-to-date, and consider updating them if newer versions are available.

3) Close background applications

To optimize your gaming experience, consider closing any resource-intensive programs running in the background. This includes any unnecessary applications consuming a large amount of memory. Closing these programs and relaunching the game may help resolve any issues, like the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error.

4) Disable anti-virus

Disabling antivirus on Windows 11 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can try this step as a final resort to check if their system anti-virus is causing the FragPunk "stuck on verification" error. After disabling it, try restarting the game to check if it works. If it does, then players can create scan exceptions for the folder in which they have installed the game. This will help them play without having to compromise system security.

