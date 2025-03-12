FragPunk no sound error: Possible reasons and fixes

FragPunk no sound error can be one of the most frustrating issues in the game. It could occur at any time during the playthrough and can block all audio. This could lead to a significant downgrade, where players could stop receiving enemy footsteps or complete in-game sounds altogether.

Ad

FragPunk no sound error was a prevalent problem during the beta phase, where several users anonymously reported sound errors. This is a serious issue that can deteriorate player experience, especially for new players who are trying to figure out the mechanics of the title for the first time.

This article looks at the possible fixes and reasons for the FragPunk no sound error.

Note: The fixes discussed herein are simple workarounds and not official solutions so they may or may not work for every individual.

Ad

Trending

Possible reasons for FragPunk no sound error

FragPunk no sound error might be caused by server issues or errors in game files. It could also be due to a potential issue in hardware. Before tampering with the game files, gamers must make sure to run tests with their hardware and their internet to resolve problems on the client side.

Also read: FragPunk crashing on PC error: Possible reasons and fixes

Ad

Potential fixes for FragPunk no sound error

Here are some of the possible fixes that players could implement to solve the FragPunk no sound error:

1) Update audio drivers

You can try this straightforward yet effective solution to potentially fix the FragPunk no sound error. First, check your driver version in the Device Manager. Ensure that your drivers are up-to-date, and consider updating them if any newer versions are available.

Ad

Additionally, verify the functionality of your hardware and audio devices. If you encounter any driver issues, running diagnostics can help resolve the problem. Remember to stay on the latest Windows version, as some software updates may be included in recent releases to prevent inconvenience.

Also Read: Is FragPunk available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

2) Verify the integrity of game files

Verifying integrity of game files (Image via Steam || Bad Guitar Studio)

The audio error could be caused by game files that were corrupted due to system malfunction. While this is not a direct fix, doing an integrity check could resolve FragPunk no sound error and other issues with the game. To troubleshoot the audio error on PC, you can verify the integrity of your game files through Steam by following these steps:

Ad

Open the Steam client on your PC. Navigate to your Steam library and find FragPunk. Select the game and click on Properties. In the Properties window, click on the Installed Files tab. This will initiate a process to check and repair any corrupted game files.

Also Read: How to get lifetime Battle Pass in Fragpunk for free

3) Windows settings

Gamers can try changing some Windows settings and opt for this method if they are unable to fix the FragPunk no sound error in the game with the previous fixes. Here's how you can do it:

Ad

Best Windows settings for FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Right-click the speaker icon and select "Sounds" from the context menu. In the Sounds window, navigate to the "Playback" tab and select your preferred audio device from the list. Click the "Properties" button to access the device's settings. Switch to the "Advanced" tab and uncheck the option that allows applications to take exclusive control of the device. Confirm your selection by clicking apply. Right-click the game's shortcut or .exe file. Select "Properties" from the context menu. Navigate to the "Compatibility" section. Check the boxes for "Run as administrator" and "Disable full screen optimization". Click "apply" to save the changes.

Ad

Also read: All FragPunk voice actors

For more news on FragPunk, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.