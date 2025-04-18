Kismet Cyber Saint skin in FragPunk: What's included, price, and how to unlock

The Kismet Cyber Saint skin is now available in FragPunk. This ultimate costume is part of the lucky prize pool lottery system, which includes nine Cyber Saint exclusive rewards. This limited-time event will conclude on May 16, 2025. Players can get their hands on legendary weapon skins, name plates, stickers, and much more during this event. To participate, players need Lucky Vouchers, which can be acquired using FragPunk Coins.

Here's how you can get the Kismet Cyber Saint skin in FragPunk.

What’s included in the Cyber Saint event's lucky prize pool?

Blitzer- Cyber Saint Melee skin (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The Cyber Saint event's lucky prize pool comes with nine exclusive items, including weapon skins, stickers, and Lancer's skin. Here’s what you can get:

Kismet - Cyber Saint skin (Lancer skin)

- (Lancer skin) Blitzer - Cyber Saint (Melee skin)

- (Melee skin) Meat Maker - Cyber Saint (Weapon skin)

- (Weapon skin) High Life - Cyber Saint (Weapon skin)

- (Weapon skin) Cyber Saint (Weapon kill count)

(Weapon kill count) Cure-All - Cyber Saint (Weapon skin)

- (Weapon skin) Kismet - Cyber Saint - (Name Cards)

- - (Name Cards) Background - Cyber Saint

- Sticker- Cyber Saint

How to unlock the Kismet Cyber Saint skin in FragPunk

To get the Kismet Cyber Saint skin, participate in the Lottery system, which offers various Cyber Saint exclusive items. Each time you draw from the lottery, you can earn rewards. As mentioned, you can get nine items from this event.

Fortunately, items obtained from multiple draws will not repeat, and a maximum of nine rounds are required to get all the rewards mentioned above. Once you've grabbed all the items, the lottery will be closed permanently. Note that the number of tickets required for each draw will gradually increase with each round.

The first Lucky Voucher costs 33 FragPunk Coins, and its cost doubles with each subsequent draw. Unfortunately, the Kismet Cyber Saint skin is an Ultimate item with a 0.10% drop rate, and it mostly requires nine attempts to obtain

