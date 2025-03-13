FragPunk starts strong against cheating in first week, bans more than 200 accounts

The latest hero shooter developed by Bad Guitar Studio, FragPunk has made a significant impact since its global launch on March 6, 2025. The game has attracted a substantial player base, peaking at over 100,000 concurrent players recently. Similar to other live-service competitive games, maintaining a fair environment is a constant challenge due to potential cheaters.

However, FragPunk's developers recently made an announcement via the game's official X account to demonstrate their strong commitment against such issues. In the statement, the team announced that they permanently banned 271 accounts for cheating within the first three days of the game's release.

FragPunk permanently bans 271 players for cheating in just three days

To ensure a fair, inclusive, and competitive environment for all players, Bad Guitar Studio has a strict no-mercy policy against cheating. Since the launch, its Anti-Cheat team has remained on high alert. These violations include the use of cheat software and other forms of unfair play. All bans are backed by conclusive evidence mentioned in the User Agreement. The post on X clearly states:

"FragPunk stays committed to fair play—no mercy for cheaters."

The Anti-Cheat team seems to be dedicated to maintaining competitive integrity of the game. In an official blog, the developers have shared the censored names of all 271 accounts that got banned. Moreover, the game also suggests sending information at [email protected], about any cheat developers or cheat distributor that players may stumble upon.

The game uses Phanuel Anti-Cheat system, a rebranded version of NetEase's NEAC, previously used in games like Naraka Bladepoint and Knives Out. This kernel-level anti-cheat operates deeply within the system, monitoring applications and processes to detect and prevent cheating.

As the game's popularity continues to rise, the developers may face increasing challenges in fighting cheating methods. Fans would be eagerly observing how the development team adapts and strengthens the anti-cheat measures accordingly.

Also read: FP patch notes (March 12, 2025): Outbreak game mode update, bug fixes, and more

