FragPunk leak hints at new game mode arriving on April Fool's Day

According to the latest leaks, FragPunk is set to introduce a new game mode on April Fool's Day, titled Mosquitos vs Frogs. Despite its recent release on March 6, 2025, the game has made a significant impact upon launch, reaching the top 10 on global Steam Charts on the first day. The potential addition of a new game mode on April 1, 2025 could further boost its audience.

The leak was first reported by @X0X_LEAK on X, a reputable team of dataminers known for accurately revealing information of various games. On that note, here's everything we know about the leak so far.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt and await official confirmation.

Leak suggests Mosquitos vs Frogs game mode could arrive in FragPunk

The post by @XOX_LEAK features a loading screen with two unusual character designs. One character is depicted riding a giant flying frog, while another is a female character wearing a black and purple mosquito-like costume. The game mode is expected to be titled Mosquitos vs Frogs as well.

Currently, there is no detailed information regarding the gameplay mechanics of this mode beyond the banner and its name. It coud be a deathmatch between 5 mosquitos and 5 frogs, where they compete to eliminate each other until a specific milestone is reached. However, this is purely speculative.

FragPunk currently offers five distinct game modes: Shard Clash, Battle Rotation, Arcade Rotation, Permanent Arcade Modes, and Training Mode. These modes rotate weekly in the Arcade, ensuring fresh challenges and sustained engagement. The Mosquitos vs Frogs would most likely be a limited-time mode.

Introducing such a whimsical game mode aligns with the vibe of April Fool's Day and could enhance FragPunk's player engagement by offering a fresh and entertaining experience. Players are advised to actively follow the game's social media accounts for any official announcements regarding this game mode.

