How to get Ethereal Cobwebs in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

In Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, fast travel is an essential part of your journey, but it requires a special resource called the Ethereal Cobwebs. These ghostly threads function as a kind of in-game currency, letting you interact with bonfires, travel quickly across the map, and uncover hidden item properties.
Knowing where to find Ethereal Cobwebs early on can save you a lot of backtracking and frustration later in the game. This guide breaks down all the best ways to collect them efficiently and keep your journey moving forward.
Where to find Ethereal Cobwebs in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Kill Wyrd-Infected enemies
In the second region, you’ll begin to encounter enemies corrupted by Wyrdness. They have a zombie-like look and odd movement patterns. Defeat them and loot their bodies for a chance to collect Ethereal Cobwebs.
Harvest from Ethereal deposits
These rare resource nodes are scattered around the map. If you spot one, interact with it to receive 10 Ethereal Cobwebs instantly. So keep your eyes open while exploring.
Wyrdness events
Wyrdness is a dark, magical fog that rolls in during certain times of the night. When Wyrdness is active (marked by a yellow clock), enemies and animals across the map may drop Ethereal Cobwebs when killed. This is by far the most efficient farming method. Just rest at a bonfire until Wyrdness begins, then head out hunting.
What Ethereal Cobwebs are used for
Once you’ve got a decent stash of Ethereal Cobwebs, here’s how you’ll use them:
- Fuel Bonfires - You need cobwebs to activate bonfires, which enable resting, crafting, and fast travel.
- Fast Travel - Moving between bonfires consumes Ethereal Cobwebs. However, traveling between checkpoint beacons is free.
- Identify Items - Some loot appears unidentified (marked with question marks). Use cobwebs at bonfires to reveal their full potential.
- Quest Requirements - Certain side quests require cobwebs to complete, so it’s smart always to keep some in your inventory.
Ethereal Cobwebs are a small but vital part of your progression in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Whether you’re trying to fast travel, identify mysterious gear, or just fuel your next bonfire, you’ll want plenty on hand. The best strategy is to just wait for Wyrdness and then head out to farm enemies. It’s efficient, easy, and rewarding.
