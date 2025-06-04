How to get Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

To get the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign, you need to defeat the Fell Omen boss. The tricky part about this is that the boss, known as Margit, is not found in any one location. Instead, he will likely find you randomly during any of your runs. You must defeat him by whatever means necessary. This may be a difficult boss fight, especially because he shows up rather unexpectedly.
You will need your whole team working in unison, and it may take some time to defeat Margit. This article will go over the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Unlocking the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign
The Fell Omen boss, Margit, is a very tanky enemy. He will appear out of nowhere randomly during an expedition, and you'll need to focus your attacks on him. Managing your distance is key, as his melee attacks are quite powerful and can take your HP away in an instant.
Use long-range attacks to hurt him from a distance. His moveset is unpredictable; don't try to analyze it, as it will only cost you time. If you're at a safe distance, you should be fine. One of your teammates can draw his fire as the others unload a barrage of attacks on him.
He uses a long melee sword and may jump frantically in any given direction at any point. It can take anywhere between 5-10 minutes to defeat him and get the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.
By defeating Margit, you will obtain the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign, as well as the Fell Omen Fetish relic. Here are the benefits this relic offers:
- Switching Weapons Boosts Attack Power
- Improved Throwing Knife Damage
- Vigor +1
It's best to make the most out of the opportunity if you find yourself in a fight with Margit. Defeat him to unlock the Fell Omen achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign while on one of your expeditions, so you can use the new relic during your future runs.
