Multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

Although gamers can enjoy the solo experience, enemies are more optimized for multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign. This unique roguelite spin-off of FromSoftware's open-world title lets people fight multiple enemies from the studio's previous ventures. Since it's a SoulsBorne co-op-focused game, newcomers might have a hard time setting up a run with their friends.

This article provides a basic guide on the game's multiplayer elements.

How does the multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign work?

Understanding co-op in Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware || Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Multiplayer will be the default option when you start the game. It works as follows: you along with two random players (or friends) will be dropped onto Limveld with randomized items and points of interest. Your goal will be to survive a deadly two-day and two-night cycle while leveling up before ultimately facing a Nightlord at the end of the run.

As of this writing, multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign is only limited to three-person lobbies. Thus, if you only have one friend joining you, you'll need to add another random teammate to your party. However, FromSoftware has announced duo expeditions as an upcoming update.

Till then, if you don't want to add a random teammate, you can also use the mod that allows two-party lobbies.

How to invite friends

Matchmaking Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Note: You'll unlock the Roundtable Hold after completing the tutorial.

Add your friends to the party to start an expedition with them by standing near the table in the Roundtable Hold, wherein an option to "Commence Expedition" will appear. Select it and a menu will open. Now navigate to "Matchmaking Settings" next to the "Target" tab (use bumpers on controller/ F1&F2 on keyboard).

There are two ways of inviting friends to your party to start a multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign:

Select the "Invite Members" option and add teammates from your friend list.

Create a multiplayer password. When your friends input the same they will be automatically added to your party. There is also an option for a group password. Adding it will allow you to see indirect interactions (bloodstones, phantoms, etc.,) from those that input the same code.

You can also add only one friend to the party. The game will fill any remaining spots with random players.

How to start an Expedition in the multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign

Target menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Open the Commence Expedition menu and select any boss from the available options. You can also select more than one foe to quicken the Matchmaking process when matching with random players.

When playing with friends, it is possible to select a boss the other person still hasn't unlocked.

Does the multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign support cross-play?

As of this writing, no, the title doesn't support cross-play. However, there is cross-generation-play, meaning players on the same console company can join together. This means PlayStation 4 and 5/Xbox One and Series X|S users can enter the same party.

Can you play solo in Nightreign?

Yes, you can start a one-player expedition in Nightreign. This means you won't have to worry about random teammates. Unfortunately, it isn't as balanced as co-op expeditions. The only thing tweaked in this mode is enemy health. To create a one-person lobby, head to the Expedition Type section in Matchmaking Settings and select "Single Player." You'll know that the change has been applied when you see the start option as Commence Solo Expedition.

That was all about the multiplayer mode in Elden Ring Nightreign.

