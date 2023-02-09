How to get the Firmament emblem in Destiny 2? (2023)

Bungie has brought forth another batch of Destiny 2 gifts via Amazon membership and Prime Gaming. With the rewards from January recently moving out of the pool, it is time for everyone to claim the monthly items from the Prime Gaming website. Typically, most of them are cosmetic items and require Amazon Prime membership.

This month, everyone will be able to collect the "Sunshot Exotic Bundle", consisting of three Exotic ornaments and two Legendary items. Starting today, the end time for these rewards will be March 8, giving players 27 days to claim everything from the Prime Gaming website.

The following article will guide you through the process of linking your account with Amazon Prime Gaming and how to obtain everything both in-game and outside. Note that the emblem in question here is not listed on the website, but can be redeemed in-game upon claiming it.

Destiny 2 Amazon Prime Gaming rewards for February 2023 and how to claim them

As the community inches closer to Lightfall each day, the hype and excitement within the player base are at an all-time high. Amidst all this, Bungie has set up a small gift for the community, especially for those who have an Amazon Prime membership purchased. Some of these items are usually hard to acquire in-game, so it's always nice to have them acquired via other means.

Prime Gaming rewards on website (Image via Amazon)

However, to start redeeming the items from the Amazon Gaming website, everyone must have their Bungie account linked to the rewards page. The following process will list everything you need to do:

Link your Bungie account to your Amazon Prime Gaming account.

First, make sure to be logged in using your Destiny 2 credentials within Bungie's official website.

Head to Prime Gaming and search Destiny 2.

Log in using your credentials for the Prime account, or click on "Try Prime" for a 30-day Trial.

Inside the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page, link both accounts.

Once the linking is successful, click on "Get in-game content."

A message will appear saying, "Success, your Selfie Exotic bundle will be sent to your game."

Success in redeeming the items (Image via Amazon)

Once you're done following the aforementioned steps, your items should now be available inside the game. Here are some additional steps you can act by:

Enter the game by logging in via your preferred platform.

Log into any one character that you play.

Spawn on the Courtyard waypoint at the Tower.

Head through the stairs located on the left side from the waypoint.

Keep going until you come across a huge Hangar area.

Look for Amanda Holliday straight ahead after entering this area.

Interact with her and claim all the rewards you redeemed from the Prime Gaming website.

In-game redemption location for the rewards (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon getting the emblem from Amanda Holliday, head to the Flair tab within the Collections tab and look for the emblem in the General section. The image given below should provide a clearer idea.

Firmament emblem in-game (Image via Destiny 2)

Aside from the Firmament emblem, the other rewards for Destiny 2 Prime Gaming include the Sunshot Hand Cannon (which can be acquired freely from the game), Red Dwarf Exotic ornament for Sunshot, Jotuneer Exotic Sparrow, and Seraph Legendary Ghost projection.

Any rewards from 2022 will expire upon the arrival of Lightfall.

