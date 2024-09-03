How to get the Fusioncutter in Star Wars Outlaws?

The Fusioncutter in Star Wars Outlaws is a unique tool designed to help players get through certain metallic grill gates that cannot be destroyed with the Bolt Power Module. Though these gates appear rarely throughout the game, it is usually used to block off specific routes. That said, the Fusioncutter is not something that can be readily crafted by collecting parts and different resources.

Star Wars Outlaws has a diverse set of missions that need to be completed before you can access certain items. The Fusioncutter is one such tool that requires you to progress through the storyline. Once you complete the specific mission and get your hands on the Fusioncutter, you can return to the gates you have come across previously and destroy them.

This article will tell you how to get your hands on the Fusioncutter in Star Wars Outlaws.

Trending

Where to find the Fusioncutter in Star Wars Outlaws?

Here is a brief guide that you can look through to secure the Fusioncutter in Ubisoft’s action-adventure title:

Main Storyline Legacy Mission (Image via Ubisoft and Youtube.com/fpgoodgame)

You will need to complete the main quests on other planets and begin the mission called “Legacy” on Akiva. However, you cannot jump the process and head over to Akiva before completing the necessary tasks on Kijimi and Tatooine.

Kay begins her search for the second Slicer in Legacy but the mission takes a turn when it becomes a rescue operation for ND-5.

It starts with you being assisted by Gedeek but soon has you traveling solo.

The Droidsmith uses the Fusioncutter tool to bypass some special gates that you might have encountered earlier in the game. Moreover, before separating, he hands over the Fusioncutter to Kay, making the tool available for use during the mission.

You will have to complete the mission successfully to get the tool in your inventory.

Once completed, you are free to use the Fusioncutter wherever required.

Also Read: How to get HD05-G in Star Wars Outlaws

It is important to note that the exact number of metallic grill gates in the game is not known. However, players can make a mental note of these obstacles and return to them after completing the Legacy mission. Behind these, you might find important resources. including parts that are needed for late-game blaster and vehicle upgrades, as well as other tools.

Also Read: How to get to the Smuggler's Hideout

An easy route to find hidden stashes and such gates is to follow question marks that appear on the top of the radar. The marks usually lead players to unexplored areas with treasures and can be crucial for higher-difficulty missions.

That is everything you need to know about finding the Fusioncutter in Star Wars Outlaws. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!