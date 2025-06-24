Getting the Gourmand Badge trophy in PEAK is not as hard as many people think. This PEAK trophy can be acquired soon after starting the game by cooking and eating a few ingredients. There are also many other achievements you can complete if you wish to experience everything this co-op title has to offer.
On that note, this article explains how to get the Gourmand Badge trophy in PEAK.
Gourmand Badge Trophy in PEAK: Step-by-step guide
The Gourmand Badge Trophy in PEAK can be achieved easily if you cook the following items together: a half coconut, a honeycomb, a yellow winterberry, and an egg.
Here’s how to get these items in PEAK:
- Half coconut: Find coconut trees in the first two areas of the game — Tropics and Shore. Climb these trees and get coconuts that can break in half.
- Honeycomb: Break beehives in the second area of the game — Tropics to get Honeycomb.
- Yellow Winterberry: In Alpine, the game’s third area, which is filled with snow and alpine trees, you can find some Yellow Winterberry in trees randomly. You can also find it in the heads of Capybaras in PEAK after playing a bugle to serenade them.
- Egg: You can find eggs in PEAK in its fourth area, Caldera.
After obtaining these four ingredients required to get the Gourmand Badge in PEAK, you must learn how to cook. Then, cook these items and eat them to gain the badge and move one trophy closer to acquiring the rest.
