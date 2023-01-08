How to get Jotunn in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph 

Destiny 2's very own "toaster gun" is one of the most powerful Exotics in PvP and PvE due to a recent change with Solar 3.0. While players can use this Fusion Rifle for its ridiculous ability to track opposing players, Jotunn can also apply increased stacks of Scorch to PvE opponents.

This article will guide you through the process of obtaining the Exotic Solar Fusion Rifle and its catalyst in the current Destiny 2 season. Much has changed since its release in Year 2. The addition of catalysts and perks has made it far more than just a "toaster gun for PvP."

Destiny 2 Jotunn guide: How to acquire, catalyst guide, and more

1) How to get the weapon and its catalyst

To acquire the Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle, you must head to the Tower, followed by the Exotic Kiosk. The Legacy vault can be found right in the middle of the standard vaults, on the right path that leads to Shaxx.

Upon opening the Kiosk, Jotunn can be found within the Forsaken Exotics tab under the "Exotic Gear Archives" section.

Forsaken Exotics (Image via Destiny 2)

You can buy Jotunn using in-game currencies, as the weapon will cost you one Exotic Cipher, 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, and one Ascendant Shard. Most of these materials can be obtained from standard activities, except for the Exotic Cipher, which can be obtained from Xur.

Upon adding Jotunn to your Collections, you are now eligible for the catalyst, which can drop from ritual activities such as Crucible, Gambit, or Vanguard Strikes. While the weapon is powerful enough to one-shot Guardians from a fair distance in Crucible, the catalyst gives the added benefit of applying scorch to players nearby.

Jotunn Exotic Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Its Intrinsic Trait, Charged Shot, sets it apart from other Fusion Rifles in the game, where it can almost be regarded as a pocket-sized Rocket Launcher.

Abilities such as Hunter's dodge, Warlock's Icarus Dash, and Titan's Barricade Shield can counter the incoming tracking projectile of Jotunn.

2) Catalyst perks

Catalyst perks that can be achieved (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon activating the catalyst, it will grant Jotunn two perks simultaneously, including Incandescent and Cornered.

The former was introduced with Solar 3.0 alongside Season of the Haunted. Defeating an enemy can apply Scorch stack on nearby targets, eventually leading them to ignite. The latter allows the weapon to charge and draw faster while the user is surrounded by combatants.

Hence, combining both these perks with the Charged Shot Exotic trait makes this weapon a great option not only for PvP but also heavily for PvE.

3) Catalyst objectives and how to complete them quickly

Shuro Chi checkpoint (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon getting the catalyst, you will need to defeat 500 combatants anywhere in the game. While this can be done in either PvP or PvE, players are recommended to load up Shuro Chi's checkpoint to get over the kills as quickly as possible. Each run can take approximately 80 kills, provided you do not kill the Knights first.

Defeating Guardians will not grant bonus progress toward completion.

