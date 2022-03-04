How to get into Lenne's Rise in Elden Ring

Lenne's Rise is an Elden Ring located in Dragonbarrow, in the eastern part of Caelid, and is surrounded by poison.

The entrance to Lenne's Rise is sealed by a mysterious barrier, just like many other towers found in the game. However, players don't have to try and find a way to remove the barrier to enter this one.

Instead, players can access a nearby windstream. This allows players to rise from the ground and land on the balcony of Lenne's Rise. The game doesn't make that obvious.

How to enter Lenne's Rise in Elden Ring

A look at Lenne's Rise on the map (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Most sealed towers in Elden Ring have a nearby method of opening them. Lenne's Rise is different. The imp statue usually found to break the seal is broken itself.

This has some players utterly confused about getting into the tower without the statue's help. Entering the building is pretty easy. Realizing that there is a simple way is the hard part.

Ride the windstream into the tower (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

First, players will find Lenne's Rise tower a straight shot northeast from Dragonbarrow cave. A handful of enemies were on their way to and around the tower. Beware of the poison that fills the grounds.

From the front of the tower, near the sealed doorway, wrap around the right of the building. A windstream is shooting up from the ground. This requires players to ride Torrent the horse and leap into the windstream.

Use the double jump feature with Torrent if needed and aim for the balcony above. Players that land there can then explore Lenne's Rise in Elden Ring as they see fit. The stairs lead either up or down.

Players can choose to move up or down the tower from the balcony (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The tower has some decent loot and some enemies of average difficulty, so it shouldn't be a problem for most players. Just make sure to remember where the balcony entrance is.

Since the door is sealed, there is no way to exit this Elden Ring location except the original way in. Players will have to make it back to the balcony and leap to the ground below to leave Lenne's Rise.

