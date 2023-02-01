How to get Level 3 suit rig in the Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake begins with a bang, wherein players are plunged right into the action of surviving a stranded spaceship littered with necromorphs. Fans must use every trick in the book to get an edge over these creatures. One such way is upgrading weapons and suits, and there are five levels of suit rigs to upgrade.

The level 3 suit rig can be acquired in Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. It is also called The Intermediate Engineer RIG. Players must first find a schematic and return it to the store to purchase and equip the upgrade for 20000 credits. It may seem expensive, but the rig is worth the investment.

Level 3 suit rig in the Dead Space remake is available in Chapter 4

After acquiring a level 2 suit rig, the chance to level it up comes after quite a while. You will have to progress to Chapter 4 of the Dead Space remake to get your hands on a superior schematic. Unlike the previous upgrade, this cannot be bought from the store. You will have to locate the plan and then interact with the store to buy it.

The purchase will set you back 20000 credits. Despite the high asking price, the upgrade is potent enough to prevent necromorphs from killing Issac faster. This suit rig provides an added 10% resistance to damage from enemies. You also get four more inventory slots that take the tally up to 22.

In the fourth chapter of the Dead Space remake, Issac is tasked to bring the cannons of USG Ishimura online. Like other systems on the ship, the canons require manual intervention. You will thus need to calibrate three ADS cannons. This level involves spacewalking, as Issac needs to get to the ship's exterior to reach the cannons.

Issac's teammate Hammond gives him exterior access. At this point, you will walk through a corridor that has an EVA prep room. The path is quite claustrophobic, so you can't miss the door to this room on the right-hand side.

You will find the schematic in the EVA prep room (Image via EA Motive)

This room has the schematic you are looking for. Picking up the gold conductor lying around the area is also crucial. There is a locker in this room containing some pulse rifle rounds. Scavenge the area for any resources that might help you stack enough credits to purchase the level 3 rig upgrade.

Proceed to calibrate the cannons manually, which triggers a new objective that requires you to head back to the Medical Deck. On the way, you will reach the hub area with a store. Interacting with it will auto-submit the schematic plan. Sell unwanted items to acquire more credits. After accumulating 20000 credits, feel free to buy the level 3 suit rig.

Buy it for 20000 credits (Image via EA Motive)

Acquiring an intermediate engineering rig unlocks three upgrade paths for your suit: Health, Kinesis Grab Range, and Stasis Zone. You can use nodes to apply these increased stats. You will need all three to get the most out of this suit rig. Nodes are upgrade points that help level up the weapons as well as Issac's suit.

The Dead Space remake is a linear narrative experience. Players still have a wide variety of locations to explore. The game incentivizes them with credits, resources, weapon upgrade parts, and more. The Dead Space remake has security clearance levels that give fans access to hidden rooms in USG Ishimura. This freedom makes the exploration worthwhile, and backtracking doesn't feel like a chore.

This game is designed to entice new players to the series by giving plenty of accessibility options and difficulty settings attractive to all gamers. Horror aficionados can soak the essence of the title by switching to story mode. And series veterans can get a taste of permadeath mode by playing the Dead Space remake on the Impossible difficulty level.

Poll : 0 votes