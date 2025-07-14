How to get Luna Schwarz Skyline skin for free in Delta Force

The Luna Schwarz Skyline skin in Delta Force can be acquired for free by completing a few in-game challenges. While it's available in a package with other cosmetics and items like Charms and Name Cards, the chance of drawing the Schwarz Skyline skin is quite low and may need some grinding. Fortunately, you can jump in and start completing the Ark Force Card tasks to start opening random rewards.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Luna Schwarz Skyline skin in Delta Force for free.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
How to unlock Luna Schwarz Skyline skin in Delta Force
Delta Force has collaborated with Arknights and released a fresh Luna cosmetic called the Schwarz Skyline. The developers have presented the community with an opportunity to secure the exclusive skins for free, which can be done by collecting cards.
Here is a quick guide that you can use to find and complete the Ark Force Card challenges in Delta Force:
- Boot up your game and click on “Store”. The top tile will feature the Schwarz Skyline skin.
- There will be a button present on the bottom of the screen that will allow you to open a pack for a chance to obtain the Luna cosmetic.
- This drawing of random loot has a rule that will avoid providing you with duplicate items. This means that you can only obtain an item from the prize pool once.
- The number of cards required to open the random loot increases with each draw. The increments are 1,3,5,10,15,20,25, and 31.
- To complete the challenges, you need to navigate to the “Events” tab, click on “Special”, and then visit the tile “Ark Force Cards Giveaway”.
- A new window will open and showcase a list of different tasks you can complete on the right side.
- There will be a total of five missions that you can complete each week and earn cards.
It is important to note that once you start drawing the rewards from the prize pool, your chances of getting the Luna Schwarz Skyline skin increase. The percentage chance of getting the drops can be checked in the prize pool as well.
All Schwarz Skyline rewards in Delta Force
Here is a list of all the items included in the Schwarz Skyline event in Delta Force:
- Schwarz Skyline skin
- Compound Bow Schwarz Skyline
- Schwarz Skyline Watch
- Schwarz Charm
- Schwarz Skyline Name Card
- Old Razor Spray Paint
- Operator Special Voiceline
- Flying Bird Action
