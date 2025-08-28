How to get Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta

By Supratim Sarkar
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:30 GMT
Major Raikov
Major Raikov's Uniform is one of the many camos (Image via Konami)

Getting Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta will be one of the key objectives when you infiltrate the fortress of Groznyj Grad to save Sokolov. Being a Soviet army man and one of the key personnel in the GRU allows Major Raikov to move freely throughout the base, and it will easily help Snake infiltrate the restricted areas.

Let's take a look at how to obtain Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

How to unlock Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta

You will infiltrate Groznyj Grad via the West Wing lab. Once you enter the building, make sure to equip the cigarette spray as your weapon in Metal Gear Solid Delta and the Scientist outfit. Take the stairs in front of you and head to the floor above.

Wait near the stairs for the guard to approach you, and then knock him out using the cigarette spray. Drag his body to a safe space, and you will notice a room beside the balcony where you knocked the guard down. Major Raikov will be in this room, but do not enter. After a few seconds, Raikov will come out.

Raikov can be knocked down using the cigarette spray (Image via Konami)
Raikov can be knocked down using the cigarette spray (Image via Konami)

Wait till he is away from the room before you can quickly knock him out using the cigarette spray. Carefully drag his body across the balcony to the Cafeteria's lockers. Once you are in, a cutscene will play where Snake will remove Raikov's uniform and put it on.

Make sure to equip the face mask from the Camo option, else you will be detected by the guards. Once you have Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, you will be able to easily slip through the various areas of Groznyj Grad without needing to rely on stealth.

Raikov's camo also comes in handy during certain segments of the game, where, if you use it, troops won't attack you.

That covers everything you need to know about obtaining Major Raikov's uniform in Metal Gear Solid Delta. Here are more related articles:

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
