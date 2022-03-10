How to get the Marionette Soldier Ashes in Elden Ring

Having additional support in battle is essential in Elden Ring. Players can use various ashes to summon different creatures to help support them in battle.

Marionette Soldier Ashes allows players to summon a Marionette Soldier, an archer that can help support the player from the backline. Players can locate the ashes and add this spell to their toolkit by following a few steps.

How players can unlock the Marionette Soldier Ashes in Elden Ring

The first thing that players need to do to unlock the Marionette Soldier Ashes is to go to Raya Lucaria Academy. To find the Academy, players need to travel to the northeast part of the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Once players arrive at the Raya Lucaria Academy, they will need to use the Academy Glintstone Key. Players can reach the location via the Church of the Cuckoo Site of Grace.

Departing from the Church of Cuckoo

Players will need to depart from the Church of Cuckoo Site of Grace to find the graveyard where the Marionette Soldier Ashes can be located (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players are at the Church of Cuckoo Site of Grace, they need to head out down the hallway and make a left out into the graveyard outside. Once here, players will need to fight multiple skeleton enemies that can cause a problem if they are not dealt with.

Players can simply run or dodge but should be warned the skeletons cause a lot of damage if they strike the player.

Cross the bridge

Once the player heads through the graveyard and down the main path, they should cross the nearby bridge. On the other side of the bridge are more skeletons the player will need to fight.

Once they are dispatched, the player should again head to the left and jump off the side of the cliff onto a ledge below. Once on the ledge, players should follow the path that leads to a cave.

Claiming the ashes

Players of Elden Ring can use the Marionette Soldier Ashes to unleash a powerful ranged companion that can greatly assist them in combat (Image via Elden Ring)

Once the player makes it to the cave, Marionette Soldiers will attack them. Players can fight them or flee for a brief moment, so they despawn, and then they will be able to walk up back to the top of the cave to claim the Marionette Soldier Ashes.

Once players have the ashes in hand, they will then be able to summon the powerful archer that will help them greatly in combat.

