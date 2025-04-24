How to get Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle for free

You can now get a fascinating Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle for free on PlayStation Plus. Only available to PS players who have a PS Plus subscription, this bundle features the Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter pack for absolutely free. While free bundles or similar deals often come with an expiration date, the official PlayStation Store page does not display a date for this one as of writing.
Regardless, it's best to get the bundle as fast as possible, as it could still become unavailable at some point in the future. This article will explain how to do so.
Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle: How to get and what it includes
As mentioned earlier, you need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription in order to get the bundle. If you're subscribed, you can simply go to the official PlayStation Store page, find the bundle, and click on the purchase button. If you don't have a Plus subscription yet, it will cost you at least $9.99 per month.
The PS Plus subscription comes in different plans based on how long you want to remain subscribed, and their prices vary accordingly. So if you don't have the subscription, that will cost you some money, while the bundle itself remains completely free of cost.
Here is what the Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle on PS Plus includes:
- Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Costume
- Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: MVP
- Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Spray
- Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Nameplate
- 300 Chrono Tokens
It comes with the complete Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter pack as well as 300 Chrono Tokens. Those who don't plan on getting a PS subscription should note that the Squirrel Girl skin is also available in the game and will cost you 1,400 Units. Meanwhile, the whole Urban Hunter bundle in-game costs 2,200 Units.
The skin shows Doreen Green in a costume inspired by her look in the US Avengers 2017 #1 comic book. It's a retro-casual outfit that puts a spin on her usual suit but keeps the jacket intact. It is one of the most popular skins for the character in Marvel Rivals.
It also comes with Squirrel Girl's enduring message, which embodies her fighting spirit:
"My main power is I never give up and never say die. So neither should you okay?"
PlayStation Plus members can also rate the bundle after availing it for free on the PS Store.
