How to get Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle for free

You can now get a fascinating Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle for free on PlayStation Plus. Only available to PS players who have a PS Plus subscription, this bundle features the Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter pack for absolutely free. While free bundles or similar deals often come with an expiration date, the official PlayStation Store page does not display a date for this one as of writing.

Ad

Regardless, it's best to get the bundle as fast as possible, as it could still become unavailable at some point in the future. This article will explain how to do so.

Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle: How to get and what it includes

As mentioned earlier, you need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription in order to get the bundle. If you're subscribed, you can simply go to the official PlayStation Store page, find the bundle, and click on the purchase button. If you don't have a Plus subscription yet, it will cost you at least $9.99 per month.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The PS Plus subscription comes in different plans based on how long you want to remain subscribed, and their prices vary accordingly. So if you don't have the subscription, that will cost you some money, while the bundle itself remains completely free of cost.

Here is what the Marvel Rivals Season 2 bundle on PS Plus includes:

Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Costume

Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: MVP

Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Spray

Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter: Nameplate

300 Chrono Tokens

Ad

It comes with the complete Squirrel Girl Urban Hunter pack as well as 300 Chrono Tokens. Those who don't plan on getting a PS subscription should note that the Squirrel Girl skin is also available in the game and will cost you 1,400 Units. Meanwhile, the whole Urban Hunter bundle in-game costs 2,200 Units.

The skin shows Doreen Green in a costume inspired by her look in the US Avengers 2017 #1 comic book. It's a retro-casual outfit that puts a spin on her usual suit but keeps the jacket intact. It is one of the most popular skins for the character in Marvel Rivals.

Ad

It also comes with Squirrel Girl's enduring message, which embodies her fighting spirit:

"My main power is I never give up and never say die. So neither should you okay?"

PlayStation Plus members can also rate the bundle after availing it for free on the PS Store.

Read more Marvel Rivals-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.