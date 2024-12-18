All Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins: Tier list and prices

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl has a total of four different cosmetics in the game including the default skin. The base skin is unlocked for all players as this Duelist hero is unlocked by default. The costumes feature different and playful designs with unique color schemes. Moreover, all the skins have a different theme that makes the look for each makeover very distinct.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl is one of the easier damage-dealing heroes to learn. Her ability kit is simple and can be used effectively even by most newcomers. The ultimate ability received some buffs in the latest seasonal patch and can be used to control the pace of the game. Fans can choose to get one of the skins for this hero to boast their mastery over the Duelist while scoring wins.

This article will highlight all available skin for Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl in a tier list.

Editor’s note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion. Furthermore, the contents of this guide have been updated to the latest patch deployed on February 12, 2025. This article will be further updated as a new balance update goes live for Marvel Rivals in the near future.

Ranking all the available Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins

The tier list is divided into three parts:

S-tier A-tier B-tier

Here is the tier list for the Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl Skins:

Tier Skin S-tier Cheerful Dragoness, Urban Hunter A-tier Default Skin B-tier Arctic Lemmus

1) Cheerful Dragoness (S-tier)

Squirrel Girl's Cheerful Dragoness skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Cheerful Dragoness is a new skin that was added in Marvel Rivals for celebrating the Lunar New Year. The skin shows Doreen Green in the garbs of a mythological deity that rests within the forests of K'un Lun, as seen in the skin's bio-quote in the game:

"In the southern realm of K'un Lun lies a forest kindgom spanning hundreds of miles. Within it dwells a deity known as the Cheerful Dragoness, who speaks the tongues of rodents and commands an unbeatable legion of squirrels."

Players can buy the skin for 1,400 units separately, or as part of the Squirrel Girl — Cheerful Dragoness bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 units. The bundle includes the following things:

The Cheerful Dragoness skin for Squirrel Girl

Cuju Tackler MVP animation

New Player emote

Cheerful Dragoness nameplate and spray

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins that displays the rodent-loving superhero in a mystical, goddess-like attire.

2) Urban Hunter (S-tier)

Squirrel Girl's Urban Hunter skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Urban Hunter skin takes inspiration from the costume's first appearance in U.S. Avengers 2017 #1. The skin shows Doreen Green in a retro casual outfit, complete with her signature jacket.

The skin effectively communicates Green's heart-warming and positive nature, as shown by the in-game quote:

"My main power is I never give up and never say die. So neither should you okay?"

You can buy the Urban Hunter skin for 1,400 units. Or you can buy it as part of the Squirrel Girl — Urban Hunter bundle, which features a special MVP animation, emote, nameplate, and a spray, for 2,200 units. It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins that provides an informal twist to the uniform of Squirrel Girl.

3) Squirrel Girl (A-tier)

Squirrel Girl's default skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Squirrel Girl is the default skin in the game. This means you'll start with this skin when you start playing the game. The skin displays Doreen in an Eskimo-like uniform. With fur on the inside and shades of brown on the outside, complete with the signature jacket.

It is one of the best Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins that effectively conveys the innocence of Doreen to life.

4) Actic Lemmus (B-tier)

Squirrel Girl's Arctic Lemmus skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

Arctic Lemmus is an original skin created for the first season of the game, titled Season 0. The skin is a color swap of the default outfit in the game, showing the titular girl in a cool greyish-blue color scheme.

The skin displays the origins of Squirrel Girl's titular furry helper, Tippy-Toe, as shown in the skin's bio quote:

"Tippy-Toe has always been a standout with her fur, but it wasn't until i really asked her that she spilled the beans—she's actually an Arctic Squirrel! So for her birthday, I put on some polar gear to surprise her. I've never seen her so thrilled!"

You can buy the skin for 600 units. It is a great choice for players wanting Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins that provide a cold spin on the signature themes of the original's costume.

Marvel Rivals Squirrel Girl skins have a very wide variation and this is primarily due to the themes that the devs have followed for each cosmetic. Apart from the base costume, all three makeovers bring a fresh look to the Duelist hero while boasting vibrant new elements and colors.

You can get one of the skins to boast your mastery over the character in online matches. However, it is important to note that skins are only visual changes and do not affect any of the abilities or stats of the hero.

