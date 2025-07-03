How to get Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jul 03, 2025 15:52 GMT
How to get Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK
A look at how to get Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

You need Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK to buy new mechs as well as cosmetics. This form of in-game currency can also help you with progress in the Matrix Contract Battle Pass. The problem with earning these tokens is that the process is somewhat difficult and slow. However, they are a very important form of currency in the game, along with Corite and Matrix Credits.

This article will explain just how you can get Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK and use them for good.

Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK: How to get and more

Items you can purchase with Mission Tokens (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)
Items you can purchase with Mission Tokens (Image via Amazing Seasun Games)

You can earn Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK by simply playing the game. You can play any game mode and earn this form of currency, including:

  • Operation Verge
  • Operation Storm: Mashmak
  • Ace Arena

Furthermore, you should also look out for the daily challenges in these modes. Completing challenges and claiming the sign-in bonuses also earns you some Mission Tokens.

There is also the Ace Conquest Launch Event, which helps you earn a small amount. Finally, buying the Matrix Contract for their Merit Boost bonus also nets you some Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK.

However, your main source of income will always be simply playing the game. This will be a consistent source where your performance will determine just how much you earn, since Mission Tokens are converted from Mission Points. You may also stumble upon Corite Ore items, earning you more Mission Tokens in the Mashmak mode in Operation Storm.

However, this process can take time, and your earnings will be slow. If you want to earn more and expand your collection by a lot, you have the option of purchasing the Matrix Contract. It is essentially a Battle Pass that boosts your Mission Token earnings by 200%.

So, after purchasing it, you will earn more from your regular games and will have more to spend. You can spend your Mission Tokens in Mecha BREAK in the Matrix Selections tiered shop to purchase cosmetics as well as new mechs in-game in Season 0. Overall, these tokens can help you level up your game and purchase some interesting items from the shop.

