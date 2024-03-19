How to get No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24?

The No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24, much like other trophies in the game, demands specific conditions to be met. In WWE 2K24, you will find a unique range of trophies that present challenging tasks. To get the No Visiting Hours trophy, players must complete a challenge. Basically, the requirement involves winning an Ambulance Match successfully. In this match, players are granted the freedom to choose any wrestler and opponent they desire.

The objective is straightforward. Win the match by placing the opponent inside the ambulance. Upon accomplishing this task, players encounter not one but two submission-styled mini-games. These mini-games necessitate holding down the required action button to effectively confine the opponent within the ambulance. However, there exist additional crucial aspects regarding this match.

Easy way to get the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24

Conditions of No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ Poru99 and 2K)

As mentioned above, to obtain the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24, players must emerge victorious in an Ambulance Match. However, there's a twist: this victory must be achieved on the most challenging difficulty level of WWE 2K24, known as Legend Difficulty. In this mode, AI opponents are notably more resilient, and exhibit heightened aggression towards players, necessitating a strategic approach to gameplay.

Securing victory in the Ambulance Match on Legend Difficulty demands a considerable investment of time. The typical strategy involves beating the opponent, executing a Finisher to stun them, and then successfully completing the mini-game to close them into the Ambulance.

Nevertheless, there is a technique to expedite this process and secure victory within minutes. By adjusting certain Gameplay Settings, it becomes feasible to quickly send the opponent inside the ambulance.

You can also check out some useful tips and tricks to win the Ambulance Match in WWE 2K24.

Change the Gameplay Settings, Advanced Settings, and Mini-Game Settings

Change the settings to get the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/Poru99 and 2K)

Navigate to the main menu, proceed to Options, and select Gameplay. Here, activate Legend Difficulty and then locate the "Allow Held Input For Mini-Games" option. Enabling this feature simplifies the mini-games.

Next, head to the Balancing settings and set all AI options to 0. Proceed to Advanced Settings and ensure all options for the Player are set to 100, while those for the AI remain at 0.

In the Submission Mini-Game settings, adjust the Player Button Press Strength to 100 and Player Penalty options to 0. Conversely, set the AI Button Press Strength to 0 and AI Penalty options to 100. Once these adjustments are made, save the settings to activate them.

By implementing these changes, players can quickly secure victory in the Ambulance Match on Legend Difficulty.

Start the match and successfully get the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24

Throw your opponent outside the ring (Image via YouTube/Poru99 and 2K)

After applying all the modifications, start the One Vs One Ambulance Match. After that, select your preferred wrestler, whether it's Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, or any other top-rated superstar. Choose your opponent for the face-off and start the match.

Once the match commences, throw your opponent out of the ring towards the left side, where the Ambulance awaits. Your task is to first open the Ambulance door. To do so, press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC.

Complete the mini-game to win the match (Image via YouTube/Poru99 and 2K)

After unlocking the Ambulance door, throw your opponent inside and then close the door by pressing L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, or U on PC. This will initiate a short mini-game akin to a submission challenge where you must hold the required action button.

Thanks to the earlier adjustments you've made, this mini-game will be easy. Complete it, and another mini-game will start. Finish the subsequent challenge by simply holding the button, and you'll emerge victorious in the Ambulance Match. As a reward, you will successfully earn the No Visiting Hours trophy in WWE 2K24.

