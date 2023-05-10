How to get the pay-to-win Soap bundle in Warzone 2

The latest season of Warzone 2 is filled with exciting new content, including maps, weapon load-outs, operator skins, and pre-packaged store bundles. There are various tracer pack bundles available, such as Anime Boogie, Dr. Kushlov, Cyber Riot, Soap, and many others. By spending COD points (CP), players can easily obtain this bundle from the store or operator section in Warzone 2. This gives them a significant advantage over their competitors right at the start of a battle.

What comes with the Soap bundle in Warzone 2?

The "Soap: Going Dark" bundle is currently available for 1800 CP (roughly equivalent to $19) in the Warzone 2 Season 3. This bundle offers several advantages, including a covert Soap operator skin that pays homage to the original Modern Warfare II game. Additionally, you will receive the FTAC recon battle rifle, complete with improved recoil stabilization, precision sight picture, and faster ADS speed.

It also includes the Lachman sub-machine gun, which has been expertly tuned for optimal gameplay. This weapon offers improved recoil control, increased damage range, and faster ADS speed, along with an extended magazine that allows you to take down enemies with ease. Overall, the Soap bundle is an excellent choice for those seeking an edge in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Soap: Going Dark bundle fully packed (Image via Activision)

One of the most notable benefits of the Soap bundle is the DMZ bonus effect, which includes an extra Active Duty slot. This allows you to add multiple operators to your teams with unique customization options and weapon selections.

This additional slot is especially useful for those planning upcoming stealth operations, as they can now equip multiple operators with specialized gear and weapons to handle various situations. Overall, the DMZ bonus effect is a significant advantage offered by the Soap bundle, making it a must-have for those looking to enhance their gameplay experience.

The introduction of bundle updates in Warzone 2 has sparked a mixed reaction among players. While some argue that it is unfair for those who have worked hard and won battles to obtain their weapons and skins, others believe that the store bundles offer new players an opportunity to level the playing field with experienced players.

Regardless of these differing opinions, purchasing bundles in Warzone 2 allows players to be fully prepared before the start of a fight. However, these advantages come at a cost. In addition to the Soap bundle, the game offers other pay-to-win bundles at varying prices, and each player must weigh the benefits and costs according to their preferences and playstyle.

Poll : 0 votes