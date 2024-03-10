Getting PewDiePie in Infinite Craft is akin to having your favorite YouTuber walk the pixelated streets of your virtual sandbox. With a little creativity and some unexpected ingredients, you can have the legendary streamer himself joining your arsenal of "blocked personalities" in this rather amusing online game.

This guide will unveil the wacky secrets of Infinite Craft's crafting system, showing you exactly how to transform common materials into the one and only PewDiePie!

Here's how to get PewDiePie in Infinite Craft

Making PewDiePie in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To create PewDiePie in Infinite Craft, you will need to put in some work. With him being one of the most popular content creators out there, it makes sense that he does not come easy, even in this word-building game.

At first, you need to create two compound blocks, namely:

Once you have acquired these, you will be ready to create PewDiePie:

Combine Earth and Earth to make Mountain. Combine Water and Water to make Lake. Combine Mountain and Lake to make Fjord. Combine Fjord and Water to make Whale. Combine Whale and Dust to make Sperm. Combine Sperm and Human to make Baby. Combine Baby and YouTube to make YouTuber. Combine YouTuber and Earth to make PewDiePie.

That's it. With the streamer in your collection, you can choose to bring it on against T-Series, or have PewDiePie brofist your other pixelated creations.

Funnily enough, PewDiePie can also be made in Infinite Craft with the following combination:

YouTube + Pig = PewDiePie

A hilarious take on PewDiePie's content focused around pigs, it is Infinite Craft's lovely homage to the streaming persona.

Other recipes with PewDiePie in Infinite Craft

Some recipes with PewDiePie in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

PewDiePie brings in all the memes, and most of the unique combinations with him are comedic and nonsensical. Here are some of the blocks you can create with PewDiePie in Infinite Craft:

PewDiePie + Mountain = Meme (makes a lot of sense, really)

+ = (makes a lot of sense, really) PewDiePie + Smoke = Pewds

+ = PewDiePie + Chocolate = Poop

+ = PewDiePie + Pig = Piggie

+ = PewDiePie + Meme = Subscribe

+ = PewDiePie + YouTube = Money

+ = PewDiePie + Time Travel = Hitler

Remember, these wacky recipes are just the tip of the iceberg. Infinite Craft's open-ended crafting allows for endless experimentation. Once you have PewDiePie strolling through your Infinite Craft world, unleash your creativity and keep trying new combinations. Maybe you'll discover the ultimate recipe to creating your own in-game version of this web sensation!

