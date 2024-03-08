Making Human in Infinite Craft takes a biblical route, with players having to combine Adam and Eve. Getting to them can be a bit tricky, especially for those unaware of the browser game's basic mechanics. Fret not; our guide provides easy-to-follow steps to make your way to Human in Infinite Craft.

Once you have Human in-game, you can use it to make a variety of tiles, including Goku in Infinite Craft. Furthermore, there's more than one way to get to Human, but we feel the process mentioned below is the most straightforward.

Making Human in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

As mentioned above, players need Adam and Eve to make Human. The steps are as follows:

How to make Adam in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Steam = Mud

Water + Smoke = Fog

Earth + Dust = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

How to make Eve in Infinite Craft

Adam + Venus = Eve

How to make Human in Infinite Craft

Adam + Eve = Human

Goku, one of the Human combinations (Image via Infinite Craft)

There are plenty of tiles that players can craft from Human. Some significant ones are mentioned below:

Japan + Human = Samurai

Tree + Human = Woodcutter

Plane + Human = Pilot

Alphabet + Human = Writer

Blade + Human = Warrior

Life + Human = Angel

Planet + Human = Alien

Death + Human = Ghost

Swamp + Human = Zombie

Chinese + Human = Buddha

US President + Human = Obama

Angel + Human = Cupid

Dragon Ball Z + Human = Goku

As one can see, Human is one of the versatile starter cards that players will want to get in their Infinite Craft arsenal. Other than the way mentioned above, they can also unlock Human by combining Life and Dust.

