How to get the Prince of Death’s Pustule in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is the apex of the SoulsBorne format, and like its predecessors, it refuses to tell players what anything is or does. Players will be thrilled to find this intensely disgusting item, as soon as they can figure out its use.

The Prince of Death's Pustule is a Talisman in the form of a facial growth carved from the flesh of Godwyn. It increases Vitality, which prevents the Death status effect. Vitality doesn't affect health, it prevents status effects from building up and instantly killing the player character.

Finding the Prince of Death's Pustule in Elden Ring

The Prince of Death's Pustule Talisman sits on a corpse in Stormveil Castle. The area is guarded by an Ulcerated Tree Spirit which the player will need to either kill or outrun to grab their prize.

To start, warp to the Site of Grace at Liftside Chamber, then head south to the castle's crypt. Drop into the pit in the area and look for the enormous face that sprouts from the roots.

The Ulcerated Tree Spirit that guards the area is a special non-boss variant of the monster. It can be outrun, but doing so is risky, as it could easily double charge during the animation of the Tarnished picking up the Talisman. Beating this Tree Spirit also rewards the player with a Golden Seed.

This moving thicket isn't the most deadly enemy in Elden Ring, but it can do some serious damage to careless players. A ton of its random flails aren't attacked, but its charge culminates in a deadly grab attack. It also spits a beam of yellow flame that does a great deal of damage. It can even combine those two techniques to hold players down and boil them.

This enemy does have a great exploit to defeat it. During its change to the second phase, land an attack that staggers. It won't be able to interact for about eight seconds, giving the player a long window to wail on it. Be careful, however, because once the AI regains control, it will do a golden explosion move that is extremely dangerous.

Using the Prince of Death's Pustule in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. Many ills have befallen the star-struck land of Limgrave. See to it that you do not become another. #ELDENRING https://t.co/bOHvtB5WK4

Elden Ring players monitor their stats with a magnifying glass, so when an item promises a buff, and no numbers change, it's weird. The Vitality stat is a strange one that only helps in certain situations.

Instant Death, often confusingly called Death, is similar to Curse in Dark Souls. It can build up from a few spells and attacks from enemies and bosses. The player also has a few ways of inflicting it upon enemies.

Death Flare or Fia's Mist can be used to cause Instant Death to enemies. The player's Vitality will help resist similar effects to avoid a sudden demise.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul