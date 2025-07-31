How to get Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2

Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2 are two of several resources that you can find and mine in the park. Collecting such items is crucial for your survival in this action-adventure game where every bit of equipment counts. Both materials are naturally occurring in the game and are crucial for upgrading weapons and armor. You should take the chance to secure as much of Quartzite and Marble as possible and stash it in the inventory for future use.

This article will highlight the best way to get Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2.

How to find Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2

Here is a quick guide that you can use to collect Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2:

Brittle Quartzite Shards

The Brittle Quartzite Shards can typically be found near the starting area. The mineral is present inside the Hatchery Anthill located on the side of the first Ranger Outpost. You will need to enter this area as a part of the main questline. The region is guarded by some tough opponents, so it is best to prepare armor and healing items before entering.

Inside the Anthill, you can find deposits of Brittle Quartzite that can be broken to obtain the shards. These can be difficult to identify at first, as they look similar to regular stones. You can check what type it is by moving closer and interacting with it.

Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2 can be found inside Anthills (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Brittle Marble Shards

Similar to Quartzite, you can find Brittle Marble Shards inside Anthills alongside Quartzite deposits. These deposits can be spotted due to their smooth exterior finish and random grey spots on the outer shell. These are large and look like flat rocks. To mine this material, you will need to have unlocked the first level of the Omni-Hammer.

Brittle Marble Shards can be found inside the Hatchery Anthill, where you would need to enter to find Quartzite. Some deposits can also be found around and inside the Snackbar Anthill. Make sure to prepare armor and heals before heading out, as some of the locations are guarded, which may force you to fight.

Collecting a healthy amount of Quartzite and Marble in Grounded 2 is important for increasing the level of your gear. These are good starter items and can help you challenge tougher opponents like the Ladybugs in later stages of the game. The locations for such minerals may be limited at this time since the game is in an early access phase.

