How to get Bombardier Parts in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 is out now, and it's already trending in the gaming community. Its shrunken‑insect warfare, base building, and crafting mechanics are much more advanced than in the previous title. There are numerous rare items and valuable materials that you can find in the game, including Bombardier Parts.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about finding and using Bombardier Parts in Grounded 2.

Everything you need to know about Bombardier Parts in Grounded 2

How to get

In this game, you get a Bombardier Part by hunting and defeating a Bombardier Beetle. These mid‑sized insects have green shields on their back that spit acid, dealing fire damage against you. These parts, along with the Boiling Glands, help you craft Sizzling-resistant items like the Sizzling Robes.

A Bombardier Part in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Here are the spawn locations of the Bombardier Beetles:

Near the Ranger Outpost named Snackbar: One of the best early-game locations. Follow the stone path that borders the Entrance and the Ice Cream Cart.

One of the best early-game locations. Follow the stone path that borders the Entrance and the Ice Cream Cart. On top of the table in the Snackbar Front region: Use the plastic cutlery under the table to climb up, and you will find a beetle near the southern edge of the table.

Use the plastic cutlery under the table to climb up, and you will find a beetle near the southern edge of the table. Stone brick area around the Statue region: Be alerted, as several beetles shoot acid at you from above in this location.

Note that the Resource Scanner is a bit inconsistent and might not tell you the exact location, so search for the Bombardier Beetles manually. Once you defeat one, simply go to its corpse and harvest the parts using your interact keybind. You can sometimes receive both a Bombardier Part and a Boiling Gland together.

How to use

Bombardier Parts are natural resources that can be used to unlock the following recipes:

Sizzling Robes

Sizzling Boots

Jerky Rack

Bomb Buckler

Stuffed Bombardier

It's worth noting that some of these items may require multiple Bombardier Parts. In order to make the Sizzling gear, you are required to fuse Boiling Glands as well.

That's everything you need to know about Bombardier Parts in this game.

