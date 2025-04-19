If you want your products to have the Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1, you've come to the right place. As you grow your empire in the game, you will find a variety of customers who have different demands. One of the niche, yet profitable demands that you should cater to is crafting a product that causes a Schizophrenic effect to the user.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can mix a strain with the Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1. Read below to know more.

How to mix a strain with Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1

If you want to cause the Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1, you will need access to the following ingredients:

1 unit of Cuke ($2)

2 units of Motor Oil ($6)

Of course, you cannot merely mix up the aforementioned items to create a strain. You will need a proper base. For that, we've decided to go with OG K*sh. However, from the looks of it, the desired effect can be replicated using any of the strains in Schedule 1, such as Granddaddy Purple, or even Green Crack.

Mixing ingredients in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Read more: Schedule 1: Best customers for dealers

Upon gathering the required items, follow these steps:

Go to the mixing station.

First, put in the available strain, and then proceed to add one unit of Cuke.

Once you mix these ingredients, you can now add the Motor Oil. Ensure you have two units of the item.

Upon mixing all these ingredients, you will get your hands on a strain that can cause a Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1.

The ingredients available in Schedule 1 allow you to craft a plethora of products, all of which can cause different effects. As we stated above, you will find customers with designated effect requirements when sourcing their products. If you can supply them with what they need, they will definitely come back for more.

Once you establish a consistent supply chain, especially catering to the needs of customers with niche requirements, you can maximize your profits in no time. Some notable NPCs who love this effect are Eugene Buckley, Pearl Moore, Walter Classic, and a few more.

Also read: How to find Boutique Shop in Schedule 1

That's everything that you need to know about the Schizophrenic effect in Schedule 1. For more news and guides related to the game, check out the following links:

