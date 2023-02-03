How to get the Selfie Exotic bundle from Destiny 2 Amazon Prime Gaming? 

Among the various in-game weapons and armor pieces in Destiny 2, Bungie also provided the community with some additional rewards. Prime Gaming plays a major part in gifting players some in-game items that can otherwise be hard to get. With February already upon everyone, there are only a few days before the rewards for January go away.

Hence, now is a great time to redeem anyone with access to their Prime Gaming subscription, as gifts should always be welcomed. The January Exotic bundle includes the Exotic Selfie emote, Lander Shell Ghost, Canopus Trireme, and Broadcast-IS Legendary ship.

The following article lists how players can claim the above items from Prime Gaming. Everyone should note that an active Prime subscription account is required alongside a Bungie account to claim these rewards.

Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards for January 2023 and how to acquire them

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has received positive feedback from the community, as players are being led to a major expansion in February. Each month for Prime Gaming subscribers is eventful due to the number of rare items listed within Amazon's inventory. Typically, the month of January has been no different.

Selfie emote as demonstrated in-game (Image via Bungie)

To claim the rewards from Prime Gaming, everyone must link their Bungie account to Amazon's Prime Gaming. The following points will show the full process of obtaining the rewards in-game:

Link your Bungie account to your Amazon Prime Gaming account.

First, make sure to be logged in using your Destiny 2 credentials within Bungie's official website.

Head to Prime Gaming and search Destiny 2.

Log in using your credentials for the Prime account, or click on "Try Prime" for a 30-day Trial.

Inside the Destiny 2 Prime Gaming page, link both accounts.

Once the linking is successful, click on "Get in-game content."

A message will appear saying, "Success, your Selfie Exotic bundle will be sent to your game."

Amazon Prime rewards (Image via Amazon)

You must now redeem the rewards you claimed from inside the game. The following points should show you how:

Enter the game by logging in via your preferred platform.

Log into any one character you play.

Spawn on the Courttard waypoint on the Tower.

Head through the stairs located on the left side from the waypoint.

Keep going until you come across a huge Hangar area.

Look for Amanda Holliday straight ahead after entering the area.

Interact with her and claim all the rewards you redeemed from the Prime Gaming website.

You can also directly open Destiny 2's Prime Gaming page on Twitch only if you are subscribed to Twitch Prime. Head to Twitch's website and look for a Crown icon on the left side of your profile. Click on it and look for Destiny 2's Selfie Exotic Bundle. Click on "claim," and you will be redirected to the rewards page.

Amanda Holliday inventory after redeeming the rewards (Image via Bungie)

Please note that the final date to claim these January 2023 rewards from Prime Gaming is February 8. Additionally, failing to claim any 2022 Prime Gaming rewards from Amanda Holliday before Lightfall will permanently delete all the items.

