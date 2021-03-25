Complete list of discounts and Twitch Prime bonuses in GTA Online this week

Rockstar Games is pretty generous with the way discounts are handled in GTA Online, as every Thursday, players are treated to a whole lot of them.

Weekly updates in GTA Online tend to follow certain themes and encourage players to try out items, vehicles, properties, and businesses they might not have otherwise.

This way, the player is incentivized to go off the beaten path and try out new things in the game, as well as discover ways to experience it. The primary goal in GTA Online is to always stay on the move and discover new avenues to make money.

For instance, if a player is solely involved with Special Cargo and Vehicle Work, they are missing out on a number of other great businesses such as the MC Businesses. This is where weekly discounts are important, as Clubhouses this week are available at a major discount, thus encouraging players to try it out.

List of this week's discounts and Twitch Prime bonuses in GTA Online

Discounted Content

40% off Nagasaki Stryder ($ 402,000 / 301,500)

40% off Western Rampant Rocket ($ 555,000)

40% off Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)

40% off BF Raptor ($ 388,800)

40% off Dinka Vindicator (GTA$ 378,000)

40% off Principe Lectro (GTA$ 598,500 / 450,000)

40% off Maibatsu Manchez Scout (GTA$ 135,000)

40% off Nagasaki Ultralight (GTA$ 399,000 / 300,000)

35% off All Clubhouses

35% off Renovations Clubhouses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Western Company Seabreeze (GTA$ 226,100 / 170,000)

35% off Sparrow (GTA$ 1,179,750)

35% off Kraken Avisa (GTA$ 1,004,250)

While the MC Businesses like the Cocaine Lockup and Document Forgery are still worth the same, there are bonuses on MC Work, Clubhouse Contracts, and more.

Twitch Prime subscribers will get additional discounts in the form of the Western Company Seabreeze jet as well as the fantastic chopper Sparrow and the Avisa. In addition to the discounts, Twitch Prime users will also receive an additional $200k every week in GTA Online.