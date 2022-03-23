How to get the Shadow Bait incantation in Elden Ring

Players often come across a few Ashes of War, spells, and incantations with questionable uses in Elden Ring. One, in particular, is the incantation Shadow Bait. It creates a shadow version of the player that aims to distract enemies.

If used correctly, enemies will focus their aggression on the shadow rather than the player. Elden Ring’s Shadow Bait magic can be helpful in defensive situations, such as reaching the next Site of Grace when they’re low on health.

Alternatively, it can also be used offensively to deal with large groups of enemies. For Faith-based builds, having Shadow Bait is incredibly helpful in a pinch. Here’s where to find it in Leyndall:

Elden Ring: Where to obtain the Shadow Bait incantation in Leyndell, Royal Capital

Venture into Royal Capital and grab the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace as this is the easiest route to the Shadow Bait incantation in Elden Ring. From there, go down the steps, through the door, and immediately turn left, then right. There’s a railing to the left.

On the other side of the railing are small homes. Jump onto the third roof to the left. Down below, you’ll see ruins and a well. Jump down from the roof and jump into the well (or use the ladder to climb down).

This takes you straight into the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. There’s only one path to follow, so do so until you reach a balcony with a ladder.

Jump down or use the ladder. Run north until you see a small opening to your right and a ladder. Go down the ladder, then head right onto the plumbing. Follow the plumbing up and take the first path to the left. Run across the wooden platform onto the plumbing again and go right.

Enter the doorway at the end and there, on a corpse, is the Shadow Bait incantation. Do note that there is an ogre nearby that’s poised to attack. If you’re quick enough, you can equip the Shadow Bait incantation and test it out now.

The Shadow Bait incantation requires 13 Faith to use, 15 Focus Points to cast and consumes 14 Stamina. To cast Shadow Bait in Elden Ring, or any incantations for that matter, you’ll need a sacred seal.

Shadow Bait is best utilized in PVE situations; in PVP, it’s generally useless. Most importantly, it only works on human enemies. A great strategy is using it on a group of humans to split their attention.

