How to get the Steel Gajau Whisker in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players can find the Steel Gajau Whisker material while on a Master Rank mission in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

The base game and the Sunbreak expansion are packed with resources to find and quests to complete. A lot of the time, they go hand in hand, with resources needed to finish certain missions.

The Steel Gajau Whisker is one of those resources and can be rather tricky to obtain. Players will, of course, have to take down a Gajau and gather the item from it after it has been defeated.

The Steel Gajau Whisker can be brought back to Elgado Outpost and be used at the Smithy. It can also be given to NPCs who need it to complete a quest that grants a Palamute weapon.

The Frost Islands is the best place to farm Steel Gajau Whiskers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

A look at the Frost Islands in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Image via Capcom)

The Gajau, a type of fish in the Monster Hunter world, isn't a large creature, which makes it harder to come across. It isn't out in the immediate open like some of the massive monsters in the game.

Here's how to come across the Steel Gajau Whisker:

Start a Master Rank quest or a Master Rank expedition.

Go to either the Shrine Ruins, Frost Islands, Flooded Forest or Lava Caverns.

Seek out a body of water in the chosen location to hopefully find a Gajau.

Look for a Gajau fin sticking out of the water to determine if one is there or not.

Hurry to its location if one is spotted and use a weapon to hit it out of the water.

Continue the fight with the Gajau and kill it.

Carve the monster to start obtaining resources from its body.

Players will have to rely on luck after doing all of this. The Steel Gajau Whisker in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has an incredibly low chance of dropping when scavenging resources from a Gajau.

There is only a 20% chance that players will find a Steel Gajau Whisker after looting the monster. The fact that it can only drop on a Master Rank quest or expedition makes it even rarer.

The best place to try and farm Steel Gajau Whiskers in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the Frost Islands. They've been known to appear in just about every body of water in that location, so always head there first.

How to use Steel Gajau Whisker

This shows the drop rate of resources gathered from Gajau (Image via Capcom)

The main purpose of Steel Gajau Whisker in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is to turn it in to finish a quest. This quest provides players with a Palamute Silkbinder tool.

The quest itself is called "Palamute Gear Power Up." Gatlyn the Researcher provides this mission at Elgado Outpost. Speak to her to get assigned and then head out on a Master Rank quest or expedition.

Gatlyn will need to have two Steel Gajau Whiskers for the quest to be considered a success. This might be difficult with the low drop rate, but players just need to keep trying and persevering against the water-ridden monsters.

Return to Gatlyn the Researcher when two Steel Gajau Whiskers have been obtained. The mission will be labeled complete, and the Silkbinder upgrade for the Palamute will be granted.

