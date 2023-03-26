How to get Striker in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake will surprise you at every turn by pitting you against enemies with varying attack patterns and movement speeds. You must therefore resort to powerful weapons like the Striker to dispatch enemies faster and deal substantial damage. While finding some guns in the remake requires exploration, the Striker can be purchased from the Merchant after reaching Chapter 10.

Being a semi-automatic shotgun with high ammo capacity, the Striker is effective in crowd-control tactics and deals significant damage to stronger enemies.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Acquiring Striker semi-automatic shotgun in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake presents countless situations, testing your skills to evade skirmishes. When cornered by enemies, it is ideal to have a powerful weapon that deals substantial damage to multiple enemies. The Striker is one of the best shotguns in the Resident Evil 4 remake that can help you defeat such foes.

You will need to progress to Chapter 10 of the game for the Striker to appear in the Merchant’s inventory. This chapter takes place after the sequence wherein you take control of Ashley and solve a few puzzles. After completing her sequence, the game transitions to Leon receiving a video call from Ada.

She informs Leon that he should head to the throne room since there might be trouble in that area. Before proceeding to the objective, you must head downstairs to the Grand Hall area towards the Merchant. His signature violet-flamed torch can be spotted from afar, making it easy for you to locate him.

The Merchant can be found in the Grand Hall of Chapter 10 (Image via Capcom)

Interacting with him opens up a menu with options to Buy, Sell, Tune Up, and Trade. Select Buy and look for the Striker in his inventory. This semi-automatic shotgun will cost you 38,000 Pesetas, so feel free to sell some trinkets if you're short of money.

Chapter 10 will pose formidable challenges, hence it is ideal to restock your supplies and consider buying the Striker. When buying a weapon, you can also check the inventory space it will consume. The Striker consumes ten inventory spaces/slots and the menu indicates if you have sufficient space to purchase it.

The Striker boasts of the following base stats:

Power: 9.00

9.00 Reload Speed: 0.25

0.25 Rate of Fire: 1.13

1.13 Ammo Capacity: 12

12 Precision: 2.00

The Striker costs 38,000 Pesetas (Image via Capcom)

You can upgrade these stats by spending more Pesetas after every level of upgrade applied to the Striker. However, this semi-automatic shotgun is powerful at its base level too. The best case scenario to use this gun is when you are swarmed by enemies at close range or against a mini-boss or a stronger enemy.

The Resident Evil 4 remake continues the series' tradition of featuring tense, challenging encounters due to the scarcity of ammo, such as surviving the village at the start of the game.

While the Striker is acquired in the latter part of the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can stick to the W-870 shotgun for the early stages of the game and resort to handguns to daze enemies along with Leon’s signature kicks to conserve ammo.

