How to get the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of different Greatswords for players to collect, but none of them quite match the unique theme of the Sword of Milos. Not only is this sword a one-of-a-kind weapon, but it also has plenty of damage potential and a fantastic moveset.

While the sword may be a ton of fun to use, it's not as easy as finding the location and picking it up. Players will need to reach certain milestones within the main story, such as reaching Leyndell, while following the quests of the Dung Eater. With the knowledge beforehand though, the process won't be as difficult or cryptic.

Where to find the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring

The Shriek of Milos is one of the best selling points of the weapon. (Image via FromSoftware)

Players looking for the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring will need to get familiar with the bright red NPC in the back of the Roundtable Hold. He is known as the Dung Eater in the game, as he is surrounded by corpses which may have been from his doing.

Players can interact with and speak to him, but he won't progress the quest for a needed key without the right item.

Earning the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring:

Players will need a Seedbed Curse to progress the Dung Eater quest.

To find one, players can head down the first elevator in Leyndell to a room with a perfumer.

Take the ladder in there and follow the stair to the item.

Bring the Seedbed Curse to the Dung Eater and he will provide a sewer key.

Take this key down to the Subterranean Shunning Grounds beneath Leyndell.

Follow the sewer system to an open area closed off by gates. The true form of the Dung Eater will be waiting.

Use the key to let the form go or kill it then and there. Defeating it will provide the Omen armor and the sword.

If players let the body of the Dung Eater go, they can find him once again in a lake outside the capital. However, they will need to interact with a note at the Roundtable Hold first.

What is the moveset for the Sword of Milos in Elden Ring?

For the most part, the sword acts similar to other great swords, especially the light attacks. Using the charge attack will cause the player to lunge forward with an uppercut, which is a great way to track targets.

The main attractions, though, are the passive and the Ashes of War. Bleed is a part of the sword with a buildup of 55 on the weapon. For the Ash skill, players will let out a scream that reduces all damage negation for nearby enemies.

On top of that, the heavy attack will change to a three swing combo with the click of a button. Needless to say, the weapon is a great addition to any inventory.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul