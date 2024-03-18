How to get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft

Unlocking The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft will surely be on the checklist of die-hard fans of the Tolkien universe. One of the greatest fantasy books ever penned, the mythopoeic world of The Lord of the Rings has managed to capture imaginations and inspire countless other works of fiction.

Infinite Craft usually provides more than one way to reach a particular card. The same is the case for The Lord of the Rings. It can be unlocked by combining both King and Ring and Sauron and Ring. Fans will easily be able to notice the connection to the lore.

Getting The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

To get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Sauron and Ring. The steps to get each of them in-game are as follows:

Getting Ring in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Ring in Infinite Craft

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Stone + Lava = Obsidian

Earth + Obsidian = Diamond

Diamond + Lava = Ring

Getting Sauron in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Sauron in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Wine + Fire = Alcohol

Alcohol + Ring = Wedding

Wedding + Ring = Marriage

Marriage + Marriage = Divorce

Divorce + Obsidian = Oblivion

Oblivion + Ring = Lord

Lord + Ring = Sauron

Alternatively, you can use King instead of Sauron.

Getting King in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get King in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fog + Planet = Venus

Mud + Venus = Adam

Earth + Adam = Man

Mud + Mud = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

Brick + Brick = Wall

Man + Man = Village

Village + Wall = Castle

Castle + Man = King

Getting The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

Now combine either King or Sauron with Ring to get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft. It can then be used to make more cards from the Tolkienverse:

The Lord of the Rings + Baby = Frodo

The Lord of the Rings + Lava = Mount Doom

The Lord of the Rings + Ring = Gollum

The Lord of the Rings + Tree = Ent

The Lord of the Rings + Castle = Minas Tirith

The Lord of the Rings + Woman = Eowyn

The Lord of the Rings + Soldier = Gondor

The Lord of the Rings + King = Aragorn

The Lord of the Rings + Aragorn = Viggo Mortensen

The Lord of the Rings + Wall = Mordor

The Lord of the Rings + Village = Hobbit

The Lord of the Rings + Elder = Gandalf

The Lord of the Rings + Rain = The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings + Dragon = Smaug

The Lord of the Rings + Breakfast = Second Breakfast

The Lord of the Rings + Surfboard = Legolas

The Lord of the Rings + Planet = Middle Earth

The Lord of the Rings + Video Game = Shadow of Mordor

Once you have gotten The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft, you can check out other interesting recipes:

