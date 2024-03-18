How to get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft

Unlocking The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft will surely be on the checklist of die-hard fans of the Tolkien universe. One of the greatest fantasy books ever penned, the mythopoeic world of The Lord of the Rings has managed to capture imaginations and inspire countless other works of fiction.
Infinite Craft usually provides more than one way to reach a particular card. The same is the case for The Lord of the Rings. It can be unlocked by combining both King and Ring and Sauron and Ring. Fans will easily be able to notice the connection to the lore.
Getting The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
To get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Sauron and Ring. The steps to get each of them in-game are as follows:
How to get Ring in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Lava = Obsidian
- Earth + Obsidian = Diamond
- Diamond + Lava = Ring
How to get Sauron in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Water = Wine
- Wine + Fire = Alcohol
- Alcohol + Ring = Wedding
- Wedding + Ring = Marriage
- Marriage + Marriage = Divorce
- Divorce + Obsidian = Oblivion
- Oblivion + Ring = Lord
- Lord + Ring = Sauron
Alternatively, you can use King instead of Sauron.
How to get King in Infinite Craft
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Fog + Planet = Venus
- Mud + Venus = Adam
- Earth + Adam = Man
- Mud + Mud = Clay
- Clay + Clay = Brick
- Brick + Brick = Wall
- Man + Man = Village
- Village + Wall = Castle
- Castle + Man = King
Now combine either King or Sauron with Ring to get The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft. It can then be used to make more cards from the Tolkienverse:
- The Lord of the Rings + Baby = Frodo
- The Lord of the Rings + Lava = Mount Doom
- The Lord of the Rings + Ring = Gollum
- The Lord of the Rings + Tree = Ent
- The Lord of the Rings + Castle = Minas Tirith
- The Lord of the Rings + Woman = Eowyn
- The Lord of the Rings + Soldier = Gondor
- The Lord of the Rings + King = Aragorn
- The Lord of the Rings + Aragorn = Viggo Mortensen
- The Lord of the Rings + Wall = Mordor
- The Lord of the Rings + Village = Hobbit
- The Lord of the Rings + Elder = Gandalf
- The Lord of the Rings + Rain = The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of the Rings + Dragon = Smaug
- The Lord of the Rings + Breakfast = Second Breakfast
- The Lord of the Rings + Surfboard = Legolas
- The Lord of the Rings + Planet = Middle Earth
- The Lord of the Rings + Video Game = Shadow of Mordor
Once you have gotten The Lord of the Rings in Infinite Craft, you can check out other interesting recipes:
