Tiles in Civilization 7 are quite literally the foundation for everything on the map - entire Settlements are built upon them. Units are placed upon them as well. A Tile, often referred to as a square by veteran players, can be land or water-based. Depending on the type of map in Civilization 7 that's in play, one specific type of Tile will be more in number.

Tiles in Civilization 7 come with their unique traits and features. Depending on RNG, each Tile yields a certain type and number of resources. To improve a Tile, you must build Structures on it. Certain Buildings are also limited to the type of Tile. For instance, the Port in Civilization 7 cannot be built on a Tile that's inland. It has to be built on a Tile that's on the waterbody.

Given how complex Tiles are and how they fit into your gameplay style, knowing how to improve Tiles in Civilization 7 will be of crucial importance. This will allow you to progress faster than your competitors and give you an edge irrespective of the Age your Civilization is in at the moment. Here is more on the matter at hand.

Improve Tiles in Civilization 7 by expanding your Settlements and building new structures

Choose your starting location carefully to maximize resources (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Think of Tiles as the foundation for everything. Rural Tiles belong to your City but consist of vacant land. Urban Tiles on the other hand lie within the confines of your City and are occupied by a structure. This is an example of Tile Improvement.

To improve Rural Tiles, you must build a structure on it. Each structure will yield a certain type of resource and will boost your overall economic prowess. You are free to build whatever you see fit, but it will be beneficial to place buildings that can boost each other's production output. Usually, buildings/structures placed next to Water Tiles tend to yield additional bonuses.

Build as soon as you can to yield benefits from Tiles (Image via 2K Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Things will switch up a bit when your Settlements are upgraded to Towns and Cities. You will need Specialists to improve Tiles in Civilization 7. This can be done by placing a Population Growth Tile on an Urban Tile. This will boost its yield; however, there is a cost involved. Specialists cost Happiness or Food. So, if you're planning on triggering multiple Celebrations in Civilization 7, you may want to keep track of the Happiness index.

