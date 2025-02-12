All map types in Civilization 7

Map types in Civilization 7 are diverse, with some giving you a literal run for your Gold. Based on the map you choose, your playstyle will vary, and your ability to expand will be limited in certain cases. That is the very crux of having access to a variety of types of maps. Not all of them will be your calling or preference, but it can be entertaining to try them out.

There are a total of six map types in Civilization 7; some of which will make you hop about to start a new Settlement. Others will make you fight for viable space on a massive landmass — which is not a bad idea since you can build a Rail Network in Civilization 7 during the Modern Age. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Different map types in Civilization 7, explained

Remember to explore the map to find the best spots to settle (Image via 2K Games)

As mentioned previously, there are six map types that you can choose from while setting up a new game. Depending on your playstyle, the leader you choose in Civilization 7, and your level of expertise, some maps will be easier to play on than others. Here is a breakdown of each one:

Trending

Continents - Out of all the map types in Civilization 7, this one is best suited to beginners. There will be two large land masses present, with the possibility of a few small islands strewn about.

- Out of all the map types in Civilization 7, this one is best suited to beginners. There will be two large land masses present, with the possibility of a few small islands strewn about. Continents Plus - This type will feature two massive land masses with smaller islands scattered about.

- This type will feature two massive land masses with smaller islands scattered about. Archipelago - As the name suggests, there will be a few medium-sized land masses, and other smaller islands present.

- As the name suggests, there will be a few medium-sized land masses, and other smaller islands present. Fractal - Fractal is a blend of Continents and Archipelago. A best of both worlds kind of scenario.

Fractal is a blend of Continents and Archipelago. A best of both worlds kind of scenario. Shuffle - This will generate a random map for you to play on. The outcome can vary each time.

- This will generate a random map for you to play on. The outcome can vary each time. Terra Incognita - The side of the map in which the player starts out will always be a continent, but the other side will randomized.

Now that you know about the different map types in Civilization 7, you have a better understanding of what would suit you. That said, if you're new, Continents and Continents Plus will be your safest bet. If this is not your first rodeo, then Archipelago and Fractal will be fun, as long as you don't expand too fast and overshoot your Settlement Limit in Civilization 7.

Lastly, if you're up for whatever challenge the game can throw your way, Terra Incognita could be a lot of fun. Just remember to build Ports during the Modern Age, or you're going to run into problems with Factory Resources.

Read more Civilization 7 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.