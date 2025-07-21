How to increase Reputation in Rainbow Six Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X has a Reputation system that was carried over from previous updates. It is a simple yet effective method to keep players at bay while promoting healthy gaming practices. While the incentives of having a better reputation in the game might be lacking, the penalties for being toxic in-game have some serious repercussions. Fortunately, you can improve your Standings and enjoy benefits from a higher reputation.

This article will highlight the best way to increase Reputation in Rainbow Six Siege X.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to improve Reputation in Rainbow Six Siege X

Here is a quick guide that you can use to improve your Reputation in Rainbow Six Siege X:

Avoid misusing communication channels like voice and text chat. These are important features of the game on which your allies depend to receive crucial information. Spamming or overcrowding the chat channels can cause you to receive Negative Units , resulting in a drop in your reputation standing. Using disrespectful and banned words in the chat can also be flagged as negative behavior.

You should avoid dealing damage to your teammates and not intentionally eliminate your allies. Such actions have a big impact on your standing and can cause your reputation to drop.

You can increase your standing by helping the team fight for the win and positively communicating. This makes it more likely to have your teammates provide you with a commendation after the match.

Discussing strategies and having a positive influence in the chat channels can boost your reputation by increasing Positive Units.

Overall Standing in Reputation system of Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

It is important to note that the Reputation in Rainbow Six Siege X is a cumulative system and is counted up to 100 past matches or the past 90 days. It will take some effort to bring your standing up in the reputation system, and for the Negative Units to reduce.

All Rainbow Six Siege X Reputation Standings

Before diving into the specific methods, you should know that there are a total of five Standings in the Rainbow Six Siege Reputation system, with some perks and punishments of their own:

Dishonorable: This is the lowest standing in the system and is attached to users who repeat disruptive behavior while anchoring the team down. Players with this Reputation Standing are subject to a 50% reduction in XP and Renown in every match, locked out from Ranked, Unranked, and Siege Cup, and receive no Ranked Rewards.

This is the lowest standing in the system and is attached to users who repeat disruptive behavior while anchoring the team down. Players with this Reputation Standing are subject to a 50% reduction in XP and Renown in every match, locked out from Ranked, Unranked, and Siege Cup, and receive no Ranked Rewards. Disruptive: It is a step above the lowest standing and for users who showcase disruptive behavior every so often. Such players are subject to a 25% reduced XP and Renown from matches, locked from the Siege Cup, and receive no Ranked Rewards.

It is a step above the lowest standing and for users who showcase disruptive behavior every so often. Such players are subject to a 25% reduced XP and Renown from matches, locked from the Siege Cup, and receive no Ranked Rewards. Respectable: This is a middle ground where players are generally positive and do not perform activities that negatively impact the match or the team often. Users with this standing are rewarded with a 1-point standing bonus after each match.

All Standings in Rainbow Six Siege Reputation system (Image via Ubisoft )

Esteemed: Esteemed is the second-highest positive standing, and for constructive players. These users have a positive impact on the team, and enjoy a 2-point standing bonus with each match, and an Esteemed Operator Card background.

Esteemed is the second-highest positive standing, and for constructive players. These users have a positive impact on the team, and enjoy a 2-point standing bonus with each match, and an Esteemed Operator Card background. Exemplary: This is the highest positive standing a user can achieve in Rainbow Six Siege X. Players with this standing are often level-headed leaders and a positive influence on the community. The users enjoy a 3-point standing bonus with each match and an Exemplary Operator Card background.

