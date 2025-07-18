Rainbow Six Siege X pro BlackRay arrested for alleged kidnapping and torture in Tokyo

In a shocking development, Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa, a professional Rainbow Six Siege X player, has been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police along with six other men, and the reason might surprise a lot of people. The group is accused of kidnapping and coercing a man for over three months, involving some horrifying abuse. This news comes just a few weeks after CAG Osaka reached the grand finals at the BLAST RE:LO:AD 2025.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know about the situation so far.

Note: The following article contains details of alleged violent acts that might disturb some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Rainbow Six Siege X pro BlackRay accused of abuse and extortion

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested BlackRay on July 16, 2025, for allegedly being involved in the prolonged confinement and assault of a man. The victim was reportedly a contractor. The police believe that BlackRay and the six others forcibly held the man for about three months and subjected them to extreme abuse.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The suspects allegedly poured boiling water on the victim, hit him with a hammer, and even stabbed him with a screwdriver. The man suffered from multiple fractured ribs and various other injuries that would take at least six months to heal. The footage of Sho Hasegawa being escorted to the police station has already surfaced online.

The victim was first discovered on April 30, 2025, after being found in a car crash. The accident was supposedly caused by one of the suspects while driving, who fled the scene, leaving the injured inside the vehicle. The events reportedly occurred when BlackRay was playing at the Six Invitational in Boston. He was seen playing the matches there while allegedly being involved in this criminal activity at the same time.

Ad

Following this controversy and arrest, CAG Osaka has officially withdrawn from the APAC North 2025 Stage 1. The team has also removed any mention of the accused professional player from its website. This incident could have serious consequences not only for BlackRay but for CAG Osaka as well.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.