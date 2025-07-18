Rainbow Six Siege X pro BlackRay arrested for alleged kidnapping and torture in Tokyo

In a shocking development, Sho "BlackRay" Hasegawa, a professional Rainbow Six Siege X player, has been arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police along with six other men, and the reason might surprise a lot of people. The group is accused of kidnapping and coercing a man for over three months, involving some horrifying abuse. This news comes just a few weeks after CAG Osaka reached the grand finals at the BLAST RE:LO:AD 2025.
On that note, here’s everything we know about the situation so far.
Note: The following article contains details of alleged violent acts that might disturb some readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Rainbow Six Siege X pro BlackRay accused of abuse and extortion
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested BlackRay on July 16, 2025, for allegedly being involved in the prolonged confinement and assault of a man. The victim was reportedly a contractor. The police believe that BlackRay and the six others forcibly held the man for about three months and subjected them to extreme abuse.
The suspects allegedly poured boiling water on the victim, hit him with a hammer, and even stabbed him with a screwdriver. The man suffered from multiple fractured ribs and various other injuries that would take at least six months to heal. The footage of Sho Hasegawa being escorted to the police station has already surfaced online.
The victim was first discovered on April 30, 2025, after being found in a car crash. The accident was supposedly caused by one of the suspects while driving, who fled the scene, leaving the injured inside the vehicle. The events reportedly occurred when BlackRay was playing at the Six Invitational in Boston. He was seen playing the matches there while allegedly being involved in this criminal activity at the same time.
Following this controversy and arrest, CAG Osaka has officially withdrawn from the APAC North 2025 Stage 1. The team has also removed any mention of the accused professional player from its website. This incident could have serious consequences not only for BlackRay but for CAG Osaka as well.
Read more articles here:
- Rainbow Six Siege X Borderlands collaboration officially announced: Everything we know
- Rainbow Six Siege X Marketplace Exclusive drop: how to enter, runtime, and more
- Fans left divided over the co-CEO of the new Ubisoft Tencent subsidiary
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.