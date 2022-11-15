How to interrogate enemies in Warzone 2.0?

Fans will finally be able to experience Warzone 2.0, Activision’s new Battle Royale, in person as it is scheduled for release on November 16. The game will be launching together with additional content like the long-awaited DMZ game mode and Season 1 Battle Pass. These are only a few of the new features coming to this brand-new Battle Royale alongside a complete overhaul of the movement mechanics for realistic gameplay.

Warzone 2.0, unlike its predecessor, is going to focus on a tactical and strategic approach instead of running in to take gunfights. The game is expected to push forward the legacy that Warzone has created as it has pooled in a massive community of fans and players over the years.

Information is crucial when it comes to outplaying enemy operatives on the battlefield and can prove to be a key factor that helps a player gain the upper hand in their battle. Extracting information from enemy players is going to be one of the unique features in Warzone 2.0 that will highlight the game’s shift to a realistic combat-oriented experience.

Players can now extract crucial information from an enemy that can reveal the location of the rival team in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2.0 will feature all of the changes already present in Modern Warfare 2 that the player base has played through and experienced first-hand. Along with multiple new cosmetics being added to the game, a fierce new technique enables players to extract crucial information from an enemy that can reveal the location of the rival team on the massive map, Al Mazrah.

Knowledge is power and having the advantage of knowing the location of select enemies can help the team structure a plan to take down the remaining operatives. However, such a tool needs to be balanced so that players cannot abuse it and make their battles one-sided.

How to interrogate

While the squad has boots on the ground and is gearing up to take fights in Warzone 2.0, they might occasionally find themselves becoming stragglers on the battlefield, who get shot and quickly knocked down. If it seems a little too silent and good to be true that the player stumbled upon a solo player, fans can now choose to gain additional intel by using the knocked-down enemy.

All you have to do is go near the downed enemy and press the displayed keybind to interrogate the enemy player. The enemy locations will be revealed on the map and will be outlined for a short period of time through walls should they be near it. The effect ends when the downed enemy dies or is revived by a teammate.

While the downed enemy is being interrogated, they can call out for help revealing their own location as well as compromising the possible position of allies. It would be wise not to overuse such a feature as sometimes the predator may become the prey.

The entire community’s excitement for the launch of Warzone 2.0 is through the roof and fans have severely high expectations from the game. The multiplayer title going to be a green release, so fans should expect a few hiccups in the early weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates as we closely follow all the stories around Activision's latest Battle Royale.

Poll : 0 votes