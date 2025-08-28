How to invite friends in Delta Force (2025)

Following the release of the console version on August 19, 2025, Delta Force is now available across multiple platforms. Both Xbox and PlayStation users now have the opportunity to try out TiMi Studio Group's free-to-play shooter, which offers extraction, warfare, and campaign game modes. Therefore, players booting up the game for the first time are looking for ways to invite their friends and get started with the various game modes and challenges.

This article explains how to invite your friends to the Delta Force lobby, even via crossplay.

Adding friends in Delta Force

The console version of Delta Force was released with various pre-order rewards. To use these items with your friends, you can invite them to your lobby by following these steps:

Boot up the game from your preferred launcher.

Select the game mode you want to open up (Warfare or Operations).

Once you reach the lobby, press F1 for PC , △ for PlayStation , and Y for Xbox .

, , and . The social menu will open up, allowing you to invite three other players.

Enter the username of your friends in the search bar.

Once you find them, invite them to your lobby.

Add friends to your lobby (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TiMi Studio Group)

Inviting players via username can cause a few issues, especially when they consist of special characters or numbers. Therefore, you can copy their User ID from their respective profiles and use it to search for them. Every profile is assigned a unique UID, which makes searching and adding friends in the game easy.

If players don't show up on your search results, consider switching to Advanced search. This allows you to look for crossplay friends and add them to your lobby. Many of the menu functions require you to press and hold your controller buttons to access the proper menu. Be aware of the controls that are highlighted with a circle around them.

