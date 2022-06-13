How to kill Max in The Quarry

The latest story-driven horror game, The Quarry, has finally been released. This is the latest game to be released by 2K and fans of the style of story-driven horror games are singing the game's praises. Made popular by Telltale games in the early 2010s, many players have grown fond of this formula.

These types of games feature diverse endings and different directions the story can take, based off of the actions players can take during their playthrough. These actions can either barely or drastically impact how the rest of their story plays out. The fun of these games comes from making different choices each time.

One of the most impactful chances that can be made in a game such as The Quarry, is which characters live and which characters die. Sometimes, these choices can be very direct in how they present themselves, with some characters being on the brink of death with subtle choices leading to other's deaths.

Looking into Max's Death in The Quarry

Official artwork for The Quarry (Image via 2K)

It should go without saying that this guide will include spoilers for the game. Story games such as these are best experienced blind. However, if you do not mind or have played the game already, feel free to continue. Max is one of the first characters players encounter in their playthrough as he appears in the prologue.

The first character players will take control of is Laura, Max's girlfriend. After the two end up in a car accident, they meet up with Sheriff Travis. The group ends up at Hackett's Quarry storm shelter, where Laura and Max begin to explore the area. As Max goes deeper into the concrete structure, he is attacked by a creature.

This is where The Quarry's main mechanic of hard choice-making is made clear to the player. This will be the first choice of the game that the player will have to make. Controlling Laura, they will be forced to choose between helping Max dispell his attacker or they can choose to leave him behind in the clutches of the creature.

Despite the actions taken in the prologue, Max does not die. Players can only choose to kill Max later on in the story. In chapter 10, a monster can kill Max, but only if the "Swim to Shore" option is selected. This will only appear after Chris has been dealt with, thus, releasing Max from his curse.

Max is much easier to save than to kill. In order for Max to die, the player either has to be bad at the game or actively try to do finish him off. This also means that players have to be down on two more characters in order to kill him. Thus, the choice to kill Max is more difficult for fans of Laura as well.

Here is a more concise list detailing how to kill Max in The Quarry:

Kill Monster Chris in Chapter 9

Select the "Swim to Shore" option

Observe as a monster brutally kills Max

The Quarry is another great entry in the story-telling horror genre of games. All of the choices a player can make in their playthrough provide tons of replay value to the game, making it worth multiple runs. While it can be unfortunate to have to kill a player's favorite character, it may be worth it for a fresh run.

