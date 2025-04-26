How to kill Will-o-the-Wisps in Oblivion Remastered

Oblivion Remastered features the same list of quests and enemies as the original 2006 title. One enemy that still poses a challenge to gamers in Oblivion is the Will-o-the-Wisp. This enemy can spawn at any random location throughout the game. But there are some places where they can frequently be spotted — Blackwood region, near Azura's Shrine, and south of the Imperial City.

If you are having trouble defeating Will-o-the-Wisps in Elder Scrolls Oblivion, read further to learn how you can easily do so.

Eliminating Will-o-the-Wisps in Oblivion Remastered

One location where these enemies spawn is near the Azura Shrine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Bethesda)

Elder Scrolls Oblivion can feel a little too tricky or challenging to players new to the Elder Scrolls series or RPG games in general, as some enemies in this title are particularly hard to defeat. One such enemy that you will frequently encounter throughout the game is Will-o-the-Wisps.

Will-o-the Wisps can easily be spotted due to their glowing nature, but keep in mind that this enemy can drain a lot of your health if you get too close. Your best bet would be to ensure staying at a distance. Do note that they can not be defeated using any ordinary weapon. You will have to use some special weapons, such as Daedric, Silver Weapons, Magic Spells, and Enchanted Weapons, to kill these enemies.

Daedric Weapons: These can only be acquired as random loot while exploring the map and unlocking chests and barrels.

Silver Weapons: You can buy these from various shops in the game, as well as in the form of rewards after completing various quests in Elder Scrolls Oblivion.

Magic Spells: After joining the Mages Guild, these can be bought from vendors.

Enchanted Weapons: Once you join the Mages Guild, you gain access to the Arcane University to enchant your weapons.

Also Read: How to use Duplication Glitch in Oblivion Remastered

Now that you have these special weapons in your inventory, you can confidently go head-to-head with Will-o-the-Wisps in the game.

