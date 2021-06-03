THQ Nordic's Biomutant is an open-world RPG with plenty of content to keep gamers busy, but players are free to engage with that content or progress through the main story at will.

So how long does it take to "beat" Biomutant?

Depending on the player's interpretation of what beating a game entails, there are different answers. When it comes to the main story, which involves uniting disparate tribes ending the war, and defeating the Worldeaters, the completion time can clock anywhere from 10 to 12 hours total.

While a non-completionist playthrough doing some extra legwork and side quests can put finishing time closer to 20 hours.

What extra content is in Biomutant?

Image via THQ Nordic

Biomutant has a good amount of extra non-story content available for those who enjoy what it offers. There's collection work for those that enjoy finding hidden treasures, secondary character, and village quests, as well as quests that provide element-resistant suits and ones that require cleaning out bandit camps or rescuing captives.

Omitting the collection of Old-World Gadgets, doing the majority of the side content in Biomutant can add anywhere from 10 to 15 more hours of gameplay to the player's time depending on how invested they become. The collection aspect of the Old-War Gadgets can further this even more if players aren't relying on guides to find them.

Quest variety is fortunately fairly varied, and not every questline requires players to simply head to an area and defeat X number of enemies. Given Biomutant's emphasis on fast combat, however, there are undoubtedly plenty of quests that require players to take out enemy targets all the same. Some characters' side quests in Biomutant allow for a little bit of character development along the way and acquiring suits such as the Bio or Radioactivity suits allow entrance into more hazardous parts of the game world.

All in all, Biomutant has a sizable enough map and enough content to consume plenty of time. Whether players will find it fulfilling is another story, but many will likely consider playing through the story on its own somewhat lackluster.

Most open-world games pride themselves on content that goes above the main narrative, and Biomutant is no different. Although it may not be excessively enjoyable to play through all of the game's content, simply running quickly through the story may disappoint.

Finding the right balance that befits the player is important when it comes to Biomutant, but enjoyment is always the first priority.

Edited by suwaidfazal